SA Woman Graduates From a University in New York After Receiving 4 Full-Time Scholarships to Study
- A South African lady who graduated from a university in New York shared her journey that wowed many people in Mzansi
- In the TikTok video, she shared her story, which touched netizens, and the clip went viral online
- Social media users loved the lady's tale as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A young woman shared her journey of obtaining her masters on the video platform; her story touched many.
Local masters graduate earns 4 scholarships to study in New York
TikTok user @moeismusic bagged her masters degree. The young lady went on to say that she received four full scholarships to study in New York. @moeismusic noted that she was the first in her family to obtain a degree.
@moeismusic revealed that while she was studying full-time in America, she won a "major music award," she went on to speak at Forbes, became a global ambassador for South Africa, and took about 50 plus international flights and more.
"I did all this while growing my brand in South Africa, USA and China. I am grateful to God so proud of myself," she said in her video.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi congratulates the woman
The online community showered the lady with heartwarming messages. They flooded her comments section with sweet notes saying:
PitsiRa YaMabala said:
"Yes, MOE. More is still to come. You are a Bomb, creative, blessed, and beautiful. We are happy for you, hle."
Naledi _ Vorster added:
"Proud of you MOE. Congratulations, sweetheart."
Nthabiem6 wrote:
"Beauty and brains."
Andisiwe Mfundisi commented:
"Congratulations, babe. May they be with you."
Mokgadi Molep expressed:
"Slaying this thing called life."
Woman shares journey from rejection by local universities to acceptance abroad
Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman beamed with pride. The stunner shared her story of being accepted to study overseas.
One lady became a beacon of hope for many young South Africans aspiring to further their education. The stunner, who goes by TikTok @justmsi, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her studying at one of the universities abroad.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za