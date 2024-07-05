A South African lady who graduated from a university in New York shared her journey that wowed many people in Mzansi

In the TikTok video, she shared her story, which touched netizens, and the clip went viral online

Social media users loved the lady's tale as they rushed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages

A young woman shared her journey of obtaining her masters on the video platform; her story touched many.

A lady graduated from a university in New York and shared a TikTok video of her achievement. Image: @moeismusic

Source: TikTok

Local masters graduate earns 4 scholarships to study in New York

TikTok user @moeismusic bagged her masters degree. The young lady went on to say that she received four full scholarships to study in New York. @moeismusic noted that she was the first in her family to obtain a degree.

@moeismusic revealed that while she was studying full-time in America, she won a "major music award," she went on to speak at Forbes, became a global ambassador for South Africa, and took about 50 plus international flights and more.

"I did all this while growing my brand in South Africa, USA and China. I am grateful to God so proud of myself," she said in her video.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi congratulates the woman

The online community showered the lady with heartwarming messages. They flooded her comments section with sweet notes saying:

PitsiRa YaMabala said:

"Yes, MOE. More is still to come. You are a Bomb, creative, blessed, and beautiful. We are happy for you, hle."

Naledi _ Vorster added:

"Proud of you MOE. Congratulations, sweetheart."

Nthabiem6 wrote:

"Beauty and brains."

Andisiwe Mfundisi commented:

"Congratulations, babe. May they be with you."

Mokgadi Molep expressed:

"Slaying this thing called life."

