A young South African woman beamed with pride. The stunner shared her story of being accepted to study overseas.

A lady opened up about being accepted to study overseas after being rejected by SA universities. Image: @justmsi

Woman rejected by SA universities and gets accepted to study abroad

One lady became a beacon of hope for many young South Africans aspiring to further their education. The stunner, who goes by TikTok @justmsi, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing how she is studying at one of the universities abroad.

@justmsi revealed to her viewers that all of Mzansi universities rejected her, so she resorted to applying overseas and to her surprise, she was accepted to study in Germany.

The footage caught the attention of many, clocking over 418K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi reacts to the woman's clip

This relatable content moved many people, and they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some inquired about the application process.

Kabzzie gushed over the young lady's achievement, saying:

"Girl…. You are me, and I am you…. All the best with your studies."

Zanokuhle shared:

"Also got accepted abroad, love and light."

Sethabiledlamukan simply said:

"Rejection is a Redirection."

Mr Luthando Ndlaku inquired:

"Can we please have a video of the university and how you applied, like the whole process?"

Prosper Mofokeng expressed:

"God said NO, my child, you deserve better."

