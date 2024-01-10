A woman shared her job hunting journey on TikTok, receiving multiple rejections to finally getting employed

The lady posted a video of emails from the companies she applied to, telling her that she had been unsuccessful

The clip gave hope to many people who have and are still experiencing a similar situation

A woman shared her hard but worth it job hunting journey. Images: @khanyisile_sunshine

A woman showed how God works in mysterious ways.

@khanyisile_sunshine shared a TikTok video showing how many times she had been unsuccessful in her job hunting but finally got employed.

In the video, she shows emails from the companies she had applied to, rejecting her applications. At the end of the clip, she shows herself in a work outfit at her new workplace - finally, she got employed.

See the woman's job-hunting journey

TikTokkers are hopeful

This is relatable content to many, given the worsening level of unemployment the country and the world faces.

The video got over 9,000 likes. Many online users congratulated her and thanked her for giving them hope that they, too, shall get what they desire.

@user6347290859484 said:

"Not me last week cleaning all the “rejected “ Mail because I was creating space good news ❤️"

@MyEverydayVerse shared:

"I Thank God for what he did for you, He is faithful, if he did it for you I believe he will do it also for me"

@7vennskyncare Wholesale wrote:

"Man's rejection is God's redirection.God did this my darling."

@MissQ commented:

"May God come through in 2024 for all those in a similar situation... Congrats to you!"

@Christa said:

"Needed this right now!"

@Nkabanhle78 commented:

"Does Direct Hire , Respond with congratulations cz i see most of ppl getting rejected as i am one of them."

@hazel wrote:

"Sleepless nights and rejections and feeling delayed but against all odds... This makes me happy.Congratulations hun❤️"

Man finally lands job after multiple rejections

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who landed a job after struggling to find one for a long time.

After graduating, TikTok user @khaylen_jp shared a video of how he faced numerous rejections when applying for jobs, a journey many can relate to.

However, the video also depicted a heartwarming twist as he proudly announced his successful job placement at the Cape Town offices of the international architectural firm, Saota.

