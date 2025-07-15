Businessman and influencer Inno Matijane has left Moja Love's popular reality TV show, The Way Ngingakhona

The fan-favourite reality TV star revealed his exit in a statement on his social media account on Sunday, 13 July

Fans of the reality TV star and influencer took to his social media post this week to bid him farewell

The Influencer has quit the reality TV show. Images: InnoMatijane

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and influencer Inno Matijane has left Moja Love's reality TV show The Way Ngingakhona after opening up about his spiritual journey.

Matijane, who made headlines when he launched a furniture company, InnoFurn, in May, reveals that he's grateful to producers and the channel for giving him the opportunity.

The influencer confirmed his departure from the show in a statement on his X account on Sunday, 13 July.

"After five incredible seasons on The Way Ngingakhona, I am officially closing this chapter," says the star.

Matijane adds that the show has been a big part of his life and a place where many people got to witness his story unfold in real time.

The star adds that he's deeply thankful to the channel, the producers, the crew, his castmates, and especially the people who have supported him throughout this journey.

"Your love, messages, and presence have not gone unnoticed," adds the influencer.

The reality TV star reveals that he's leaving the show because he's different now, and he's making choices based on where he is with God.

Matijane adds that he knows he announced his exit before, but he's a different persona this time around, and he's decided to step away.

The influencer and businessman has also thanked his supporters, family, friends, and everyone who’s walked with him and prayed for him.

Fans of the reality TV star bid farewell to him

@NalediGontse10 said:

"It was time loved watching you grow throughout the season, and all the best with your future endeavours."

@Shokie01 wrote:

"You were supposed to come back, Inno, you are q new creation & have no business being around people like that."

@Palesa_shortgun replied:

"It's time, Inno, your path is different now, and so should your surroundings be. You've got this, strength and prayers to you. You are gonna be even greater."

@KokeighM wrote:

"Honestly, you are bigger than the show now, plus you need to get far away from the toxicity that comes with it. Love and light."

@makatla_mandisa replied:

"I love you so much, thank you for sharing yourself with us, what a ride, wishing the very best."

@tee_makota said:

"All the best, Inno. Take care of yourself."

Media personality leaves 'The Way Ngingakhona' after 5 seasons. Images: InnoMatijane

Source: Instagram

Inno Matijane deletes naughty pictures after becoming a born-again Christian

In more entertainment, Briefly News recently reported that Inno Matijane, media personality and The Way Ngingakhona star, deleted all his Instagram pictures, signalling a fresh start.

Despite facing criticism for announcing his commitment to God, Matijane clarified that he remains attracted to men but is prioritising his faith.

Matijane urged his followers not to use his journey against the LGBTQ+ community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News