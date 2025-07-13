Willie Le Roux has hit a new milestone with the Springboks as he became South Africa’s eighth Test centurion after featuring against Italy in Port Elizabeth this weekend.

He joined the ranks of Boks legends like Percy Montgomery, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana, Beast Mtawarira, and Eben Etzebeth to achieve such a feat.

Le Roux's wife, Holly Clare Le Roux, celebrated her husband with a touching tribute on Instagram earlier as she reflected on their journey alongside the Boks stars.

Le Roux celebrates Boks milestone in style

To celebrate his new milestone with the South African rugby national team, Le Roux shared a heartfelt message on Instagram as he felt honoured to have achieved the new feat against Italy.

He posted several pictures from the match and showed how his teammates also celebrated him on his special day.

"Playing my 100th test match for the Springboks is something I’ve wanted since I was a child. It’s a moment that feels so surreal and incredibly humbling," he said.

"The journey to get here was never easy… There were definitely some tough times - injuries, doubts, setbacks, moments where the road ahead felt way too steep. But I held onto my belief and kept pushing. Because when you love something this deeply, you find a way to keep going.

"I would like every aspiring young rugby player out there to know how important it is to believe in your dreams. No matter where you come from, no matter how far away your goals may seem, it is possible. It does, however, take a lot of hard work, discipline, sacrifice, and heart.

"I wouldn’t be here without the people who have stood beside me through it all. My family, who have been my rock from day one. My wife and friends, who picked me up when I was down and celebrated the amazing highs. To every coach, teammate, mentor, and supporter along the way - thank you. This milestone belongs to all of us.

"To wear the green and gold 100 times is an honour, one which I don’t take lightly. I’ll continue to give everything I have for this jersey, for my country, and for the people who believe in me.

"Here’s to the journey and to never giving up on the dream. 🇿🇦💚"

Rachel Kolisi and others celebrate Le Roux

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, led the reactions in the comment section, while others joined her in celebrating Le Roux for his new milestone with the Springboks against Italy.

The SA sports celebrities were also joined by fans and followers of Le Roux as they showered the veteran fullback with praise.

rachelkolisi said:

"Congratulations!! 🙌👏"

kevinpietersen wrote:

"Huge congrats brother 🙌"

juanrimostert5 shared:

"Congratulations, The whole lot of Mustardseed is in ecst@sy with you 🎉 @hollyclareleroux @franco_mostert ❤️"

franna_dt21 commented:

"Magic Le Roux you Legend 🔥"

ryen_etzebeth added:

"Legend my bra!🙌🔥"

alexander_reesamander said:

"Legend! One of my favorites to do it"

Source: Briefly News