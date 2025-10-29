South African actor and comedian Thomas Gumede recently showed love to his son

The star shares a child with the popular My Brother's Keeper actress Zola Nombona

He penned a sweet and heartfelt letter to his son on social media, which captured many hearts

Actor Thomas Gumede penned a sweet letter to his son. Image: @thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

Fathers who are present for their kids in life always win the hearts of many South Africans on social media, and recently, the popular actor Thomas Gumede showered his child with love.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, the star who owns a production company with his friend Lungile Radu had many netizens gushing over his recent post that was dedicated to his son he shares with actress Zola Nombona.

The comedian posted pictures and a video of their child during one of his matches and shared how proud he was of him after they won their first trophy in the Spring league tournament.

Gumede poured out his heart in the letter he penned on his Instagram page, which quickly went viral.

"So proud of my little man! His team, @coach_tshiama_academy u6, won their first trophy in the Spring league tournament. They played 2 games a week for 4 weeks, won all 8 games and played the final this Sunday, winning 5-2! It’s unbelievable how stressful it can get wanting them to win, even though they’re still so young; all the parents had their hearts in their throats! I love that he is a year younger than his age group, and he’s getting maximum exposure and game time!

"Whether he becomes a professional soccer player or not, the lessons he is learning through something he enjoys are so worth it! I’d like to send a big shoutout to all the parents and especially to the coaches at @coach_tshiama_academy who picked up four trophies and a silver medal," he wrote.

See the post below:

Fans react to Thomas Gumede's touching post

Shortly after he shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

zabalaza21 said:

"Congratulations 🥂 young man."

van_lexi replied:

"The trophy lift. So cute."

Legendary actor Tony Kgoroge wrote:

"That look says it all… the star is born 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Hamba Gumede hamba!"

tlatsi83 commented:

"Congratulations to the family and team, especially the young lad, he is going places."

p_ndlovu07 mentioned:

"Congrats, to the young general and to the team! Wishing you many more victories and lessons along the way."

ngcobo.kayise responded:

"Super cute😍😍😍congratulations to all and great parents."

Thomas Gumede showed love to his son on social media. Image: @thomasgumede

Source: Instagram

