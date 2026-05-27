Siya Kolisi shared a light-hearted family moment with daughter Keziah and sister Liphelo on Instagram

Fans praised the Springbok captain’s bond with his children and siblings after videos from the outing went viral

Social media users joked about the races and family games while others welcomed Kolisi back to Cape Town

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Siya Kolisi melted hearts online after sharing sweet moments with daughter Kiki and sister Liphelo during a fun family outing. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts online after sharing sweet family moments with daughter Keziah “Kiki” Kolisi and adopted sister Liphelo Madlingozi.

Kolisi posted photos and videos from the outing on Instagram on 24 May with the caption:

“My girls”

The clips showed playful moments between the trio. In one video, Liphelo raced against young Kiki while encouraging her to run harder. Another photo showed Kiki hilariously attempting to lift her famous father despite the massive difference in their sizes.

The wholesome content quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans across social media.

Siya Kolisi’s family outing gets fans talking

Several fans focused on the playful interaction between Liphelo and Keziah during the races.

Instagram user @lerato_adventure commented:

“Phelo teaching Kiki competitiveness. I like.”

Another user, @lyndee_gatsheni, joked:

“Phelo had too much luggage.”

@vuyozar also laughed about the challenge and wrote:

“But wena kutheni umenza lento umntana? (But why are you doing this to the child?) Imagine carrying a Springbok on your tiny back.”

Some supporters also welcomed Kolisi following reports linking him with a return to Cape Town rugby. “Nonga.farming” commented:

“Nice one Gxiya, I now welcome the Stormers move then.”

Others simply praised the family atmosphere shown in the clips.

“Family man first,” wrote @galant_milly.

Siya Kolisi continues close family bond despite divorce from Rachel

Kolisi and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, announced their divorce in October 2024. Despite the split, the pair have continued co-parenting their children and maintaining close family ties.

The Springbok captain shares two biological children with Rachel, Nicholas and Keziah. The couple also raised and legally adopted Siya’s younger half-siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, after the death of his mother in 2009.

Kolisi took responsibility for his siblings while building his professional rugby career at just 23 years old.

Siya Kolisi’s fun family day wins hearts. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Siya Kolisi’s parenting moments

Many supporters said the latest post showed a softer side of the Rugby World Cup-winning captain.

@wez_zom777 wrote:

“She’s carrying the heart of a country!”

Meanwhile, @dr_fabkaybe added:

“We love Kolisi family! Welcome back home captain!”

The family-centred post continued gaining traction online as fans reacted to the humour, warmth and playful energy shared during the outing.

Kolisi’s latest Instagram upload gave supporters another glimpse into the close relationship he maintains with his children and siblings away from rugby. While fans know him as a double Rugby World Cup-winning captain, many said the family moments were just as inspiring as his achievements on the field.

Siya Kolisi and Omar Benson Miller’s Cape Town Link-Up Gets Fans Talking

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi recently sparked excitement online after linking up with Hollywood actor Omar Benson Miller during the actor’s visit to Cape Town.

The actor later thanked Kolisi for the hospitality and also shared his own Cape Town moments online, with many South Africans welcoming him to Mzansi and enjoying the unexpected crossover between rugby and Hollywood.

Source: Briefly News