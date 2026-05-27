AfriForum has announced that it is taking Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to the High Court in Pretoria over the proposed renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town

The organisation argues that the decision is unconstitutional, was made without adequate public consultation, and ignores strong local opposition

AfriForum also says the name change could harm tourism and divert attention from urgent service delivery challenges in the town

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AfriForum is taking Minister Gayton McKenzie to court. Images: Afriforum website and Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA - Civil rights organisation AfriForum has announced that it is taking Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to the High Court in Pretoria over the planned renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

The organisation made the announcement on its X account on Tuesday, 27 May 2026. The legal challenge comes after McKenzie announced in the Government Gazette on 6 February that 21 place names in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal would be changed.

One of the proposed changes includes renaming the historic Eastern Cape town of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

Afriforum makes its argument against the name change

According to AfriForum’s Head of Cultural Affairs, Alana Bailey, the organisation believes the name Graaff-Reinet carries deep historical and cultural importance, especially for Afrikaners.

Bailey said AfriForum previously sent a letter through its attorneys asking the minister to review the decision, but claims no response has been received in nearly four months.

The organisation said it now has no choice but to seek help from the courts on behalf of residents and others who believe the town’s name forms part of their heritage and identity.

AfriForum also claimed that a municipal survey found that most residents opposed the proposed name change. According to Bailey, petitions and protest actions against the move have received strong public support since the announcement was made earlier this year.

Residents are reportedly worried about the financial impact of the name change at a time when the town’s infrastructure still needs urgent attention. AfriForum argued that changing the name could also negatively affect tourism, which plays a major role in the local economy.

Bailey further claimed that debates around the proposed change have caused divisions within the community instead of promoting unity and mutual respect.

See X post from IOL about the legal challenge here:

Afriforum says name change was unconstitutional

The organisation also questioned whether the process followed to approve the name change was constitutional. AfriForum said recent public comment processes around amendments to the South African Geographical Names Council legislation support its concerns.

Bailey accused authorities of focusing on symbolic issues such as town names while communities continue struggling with poor service delivery, corruption, infrastructure problems and unfulfilled promises.

She added that communities should instead work together to find solutions that recognise the histories of all groups without placing one above another.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has not yet publicly responded to AfriForum’s latest legal action.

Freedom Front Plus speak against the name change

In related news, the Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) has urged South Africans to disregard the official renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town, arguing that the historic name should be retained. In a statement released on 8 February 2026, the VF Plus insisted that “Graaff-Reinet will always be Graaff-Reinet, and not Robert Sobukwe Town”. The party called on residents of the town, the Eastern Cape, and the country at large to disregard the change recently gazetted by Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, alongside 20 other new place names.

Struggle hero Robert Sobukwe's grave in Graaf-Reneit. Image: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

Robert Sobukwe's family weighs in on the name change

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Tsepo Sobukwe, grandson of the late anti-apartheid activist, said the moment was both powerful and painful. He said he appreciated that his grandfather's legacy had been given an opportunity to live on and reach more people. He also admitted he felt torn as backlash spread across social media and within local communities.

Source: Briefly News