The Freedom Front Plus has called on South Africans to ignore the official renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town

The party argues that the historic name forms part of the country’s shared heritage and should be preserved

The renaming has sparked sharp division online, with some residents welcoming the honour to struggle icon Robert Sobukwe, while others insist the town’s original identity must remain untouched

The SA government has proposed changing Graaf-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town. Image/: Graaf-Reinet website

Source: UGC

The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) has urged South Africans to disregard the official renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town, arguing that the historic name should be retained.

In a statement released on Sunday, 8 February 2026, the VF Plus insisted that “Graaff-Reinet will always be Graaff-Reinet, and not Robert Sobukwe Town”. The party called on residents of the town, the Eastern Cape, and the country at large to disregard the change recently gazetted by Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, alongside 20 other new place names.

The party condemned the decision as a misuse of scarce public funds and described it as an attempt to erase Afrikaner cultural heritage. It claimed the process amounted to “cultural imperialism” carried out under the banner of social cohesion, adding that Afrikaners were unfairly expected to sacrifice their history.

Who is Graaf Reneit named after?

Graaff-Reinet, established in 1786, was named after Cornelis Jacob van de Graaff, a Dutch governor of the Cape Colony, and his wife Cornelia Reynet. The town holds a significant place in South African history, having briefly declared itself the Republic of Graaff-Reinet in 1795 in protest against VOC rule, and later serving as a key departure point for the Great Trek in the 1830s.

According to the VF Plus, the name Graaff-Reinet forms part of South Africa’s shared heritage and should be preserved rather than replaced.

VF says this is historical erasure

The party argued that more than three decades into democracy, such interventions only fuel division while pressing challenges like unemployment, infrastructure decay and crime remain unresolved.

The VF Plus vowed to oppose the change and to reverse it when possible, maintaining that erasing historical names benefits no one. It said previous governments had chosen to retain Graaff-Reinet precisely because it reflects the country’s complex and diverse past.

South Africa is divided about the renaming

The post has received massive attention online, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans. Some questioned who exactly Graaff-Reinet was named after and why the person was important in history, while others spoke about the significant role Robert Sobukwe played in the country's history.

@Jon_M_Berger wrote:

"What is it about the persons after whom the town is named that's worth celebrating? By all accounts, Cornelis Jacob van de Graaff was an awful governor of the Cape."

@Jason2bartlett said:

"The name will never be changed, that beautiful town was not created by anyone other than the Afrikaner and no matter what, it will remain!"

@general_ec commented:

"We reject that call. We welcome the new name. Robert Sobukwe played a critical role in the struggle against the apartheid regime. Descendants of 1652 must stop the meltdown and accept transformation."

@FNC1024 stated:

"Here is what's going to happen. The official name change won't succeed, but the municipality's name will change. Some will use the old name, the top, and some will use the new name, i.e., Pretoria/Tshwane."

@MgmCommunity said:

"South Africans are fully behind the name change. Sobukwe is a political giant and a freedom fighter. The name shall remain."

Proposed renaming of East London

In related news, the government officially moved forward with several major name changes for towns in the Eastern Cape. According to a report by The Herald, the city of East London is now scheduled to be renamed KuGompo City. This decision was signed off on by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, along with 20 other geographical name updates across the country. While the new name has been approved, it will only become official once it is formally published in the government gazette. Although some people are excited about the new names, others are worried about the costs and the impact on local businesses.

Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive

The City of Johannesburg shared the name change proposal. A notice stated that it proposed renaming Sandton Drive to Leila Khaled Drive. Leila Khaled is a former Palestinian militant known for hijacking two planes between the 1960s and 1970s. Johannesburg ward councillor, Martin Williams, however, observed that Khaled made no meaningful contribution to the development of the City and has no ties to Johannesburg, thereby rejecting the proposed name change.

The Freedom Front Plus has called on South Africans to reject the name change from Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town. Image: PBase website

Source: UGC

Previously, Briefly News reported that the City of Johannesburg has proposed that the name of Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park be renamed to Nathaniel Julies Crescent after Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed by members of the South African Police Service in 2020, sparking anger and fury.

Source: Briefly News