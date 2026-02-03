Witness F testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about a potential sale of firearms

The evidence leader presented chats between the anonymous witness and a nephew of a former deputy president

South Africans raised concerns about the involvement of police in illegal gun trading and public safety

Witness F’s chats, shown at the Madlanga Commission, exposed a potential sale of 750 guns. Image: @_AfricanSoil

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Witness F has sparked a debate online after testifying before the Madlanga Commission about an alleged arms deal involving the nephew of a former deputy president.

The witness, previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, testified virtually on 3 February 2026, after his attempts to secure another postponement were rejected.

During his testimony, the witness was first questioned by evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson about messages between him and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Chaskalson then introduced evidence of other WhatsApp chats between Witness F and someone saved as Comrade DD Mabuza, Deputy President.

What were the chats about?

The message from DD Mabuza was centred around the selling of weapons and included a photo of the firearm and prices. He confirmed that the message referred to the sale of 750 firearms. Witness F also claimed that it was not the former deputy president, despite the name being saved that way, but was actually his nephew, Siphiwe Mabuza.

“Hey brother, do you have a market for a compact CQC (Close Quarter Combat) 12-gauge shotgun, manufactured in South Africa.

“I have access to 750 units in knock down component form ready for shipping with matching flash bang ammo at family price,” the one message read.

Witness F replied to the message, saying that he needed to see and test it first, but then told the commissioners that he never did, and so the deal did not proceed.

Despite being a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Witness F confirmed that he didn’t question, report or confirm the legality of the firearms in question.

Witness F’s chats expose a conversation with someone saved as Witness F and someone saved as Comrade DD Mabuza, Deputy President. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Witness F’s chats

Social media users reacted with a mix of shock, anger and a deep sense of betrayal, as they weighed in on the contents of the chats.

Simphiwe Jeje Bakajana said:

“That’s why his attorney didn’t want him to answer questions about his WhatsApp messages.”

Wilson Mojaki Mpeke asked:

“What movie is this? I respect General Mkhwanazi because he didn’t have to expose anyone, but he did it anyway for the sake of South Africans and the world.”

Mick Bruin stated:

“So glad the truth is coming out. Secrets are being revealed under these circumstances.”

Elvis Tlou Mokwele I noted:

“It actually now makes sense why we have so many guns in the hands of stupid people. Police are in the business of selling guns to the public.”

Masixole Ngcube agreed:

“Cape Flats people have been asking where these guns come from. Now we are starting to connect the dots.”

Anna-Marie JC le Roux questioned:

“A SAPS active member investigating CIT crimes, but also involved in gun trading?”

