Witness F was ordered to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry virtually

His lawyer requested that his testimony be postponed, three days after they were granted an adjournment

Witness F is linked to the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry ordered that Witness F testify virtually, after he approached the courts. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Witness F’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will not be postponed, as he opened.

The witness, who was set to appear before the commission virtually, approached the courts to interdict his appearance. The witness, previously identified as Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 30 January 2025, but asked for more time to prepare.

This was granted, but on his next scheduled appearance on Tuesday, 03 February 2026, his lawyers asked for an adjournment again. They stated that they approached the court to ask for his appearance to be halted, saying that his testimony could be self-incriminating.

His lawyer, Hartley Ngoato, also complained that his client was named in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s list of names of individuals who should be investigated further. Ngoato argued that his client had yet to appear before the commissioners but was already named in the recommendations emanating from the commission.

Witness F is still expected to appear virtually

After a lengthy debate between his legal team, the commissioners and the evidence leader, retired Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga explained that the application for the postponement was denied. He further stated that Witness F would remain at the remote location where he is currently based, and that the evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, could proceed with presenting evidence.

The commissioners also allowed Chaskalson to ask no less than four questions to Witness F. The witness previously stated that he would not participate in proceedings, which, under Section 6 of the commission rules, is considered an offence.

Witness F's name has been mentioned before during testimony at the Madlanga Commission, as he has been linked to Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. Image: @LeratoPillayZA

Source: Twitter

Why is Witness F’s testimony important?

The witness, who asked to testify virtually, was previously named before the commission. His lawyer also named him during his first application for a postponement.

He is alleged to be one of suspended Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya’s trusted sergeants.

He stands accused of acting as a conduit for illicit cash, allegedly collecting money on Sibiya’s behalf from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe, who are both alleged to be criminal cartel leaders. Matlala also admitted during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee that he used a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer as an errand boy.

Suliman Carrim attempts to interdict his appearance

Briefly News reported that Suliman Carrim took the Madlanga Commission to court in an urgent bid to block a subpoena requiring him to appear.

The North West businessman was implicated in testimony linking him to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Carrim is set to appear before the commission on Friday, 6 February 2026, but is banking on a court to prevent that from happening.

Source: Briefly News