Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Ad hoc committee about his relationship with members of the South African Police Service

Matlala was called to testify after various witnesses at the Ad Hoc Committee testified about him and his connection to the police

He testified about how he asked a police officer, who was allegedly close to suspended top cop Shadrack Sibiya, for a favour

Cat Matlala said he used police officers for his errands.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee on 27 November 2025 that a South African Police Service (SAPS) member ran an errand for him.

Matlala continued his testimony at the Kgosi Mampuru II Corrwctional Centre. The Ad Hoc Committee held a sitting at the prison, where he is beng held for the attempted murder of his ec-girlfriend, actess Tebogo Thobejane. Matlala teastified baout how he has asked police offices to run his errands.

Cat Matlala and SAPS officers

African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Xola Nqola questioned him about his relationship with police officers. Matlala said he sent a Sergeant Nkosi buy a boat battery for him. Nqola then asked him if he gets police officers to run his errands. He replied that Nkosi is a human being, and is no longer a policeman after hours. He eventually agreed that he sent a police officer to run his errands.

Matlala implicated in police corruption

Witnesses testifying before the Ad Hoc Commission and the Madlanga commission of Inquiry alleged that Matlala ewxerted influence over police officers and politicians. He has been linked to suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and suspended Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi.

Cat Matlala spoke before Parliament.

Bheki Cele wanted money to buy house

In a relaed article, Briefly News reported that Matlala alleged that Cele wanted R1 million to buy a house for his allegedly secret son in Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal. He made the revelation during hisa testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Matlala said that Cele had a son thast people did not know about, for whom he wanted to buy a house in Trafalgar. He said he gave him half of the money.

