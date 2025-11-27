Ad Hoc Committee: Vusimuzi Matlala Says He Used SAPS Officer As Errand Boy
- Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Ad hoc committee about his relationship with members of the South African Police Service
- Matlala was called to testify after various witnesses at the Ad Hoc Committee testified about him and his connection to the police
- He testified about how he asked a police officer, who was allegedly close to suspended top cop Shadrack Sibiya, for a favour
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee on 27 November 2025 that a South African Police Service (SAPS) member ran an errand for him.
Matlala continued his testimony at the Kgosi Mampuru II Corrwctional Centre. The Ad Hoc Committee held a sitting at the prison, where he is beng held for the attempted murder of his ec-girlfriend, actess Tebogo Thobejane. Matlala teastified baout how he has asked police offices to run his errands.
Cat Matlala and SAPS officers
African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Xola Nqola questioned him about his relationship with police officers. Matlala said he sent a Sergeant Nkosi buy a boat battery for him. Nqola then asked him if he gets police officers to run his errands. He replied that Nkosi is a human being, and is no longer a policeman after hours. He eventually agreed that he sent a police officer to run his errands.
Matlala implicated in police corruption
Witnesses testifying before the Ad Hoc Commission and the Madlanga commission of Inquiry alleged that Matlala ewxerted influence over police officers and politicians. He has been linked to suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and suspended Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi.
What you need to know about Cat Matlala
- A crime expert said that Matlala could testify about other members of the network of catels and expose criminal syndicate leaders
- Matlala said he was sceptical of the immunity that the Ad Hoc Committee affords witnesses who teastify agour alleged police corruption
- He alleged that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissoner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi asked him for a favour when they met in April in Umhlanga
- Matlala added that he gave North West businessman Brown Mogotsi money to help him with a police case
- Matlala also said that he gave former Police Minister Bheki Cele R500,000 which he paid in two different payments
Bheki Cele wanted money to buy house
In a relaed article, Briefly News reported that Matlala alleged that Cele wanted R1 million to buy a house for his allegedly secret son in Trafalgar, KwaZulu-Natal. He made the revelation during hisa testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.
Matlala said that Cele had a son thast people did not know about, for whom he wanted to buy a house in Trafalgar. He said he gave him half of the money.
