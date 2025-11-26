Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility

The tenderpreneur told the committee about a meeting he had with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

South Africans weighed in on Matlala's allegations, with some saying he sounded like Brown Mogotsi

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee about a meeting he had with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has sparked a debate online by claiming that he met with Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who asked him for a favour.

The controversial businessman was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on 26 November 2025 when he made the claims. He told the committee that former Police Minister Bheki Cele arranged the meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner.

He alleged that the meeting was to discuss his R360 million police tender.

Matlala details his meeting with Mkhwanazi

Testifying before the committee, which is sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Tshwane, Cat alleged that he met General Mkhwanazi at The Pearls Of Umhlanga in April 2025, saying that the meeting was to discuss how his contract with the police was being sabotaged.

He explained that General Mkhwanazi said he knew about the problems Matala was having and that Lieutenant General Lineo Nkhuoa was looking to cancel the contract. Matlala alleged that General Mkhwanazi said General Nkhuoa was pushing to cancel the contract because she was working with the previous service provider, who was giving her a lot of money.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala claimed that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi asked him for a favour during a meeting they had in April 2025. Image: Frennie Shivambu

What you need to know about Cat Matlala's testimony

Matlala says General Mkhwanazi asked for a favour

The tenderpreneur then claimed that the KZN Police Commissioner said he would speak to General Nkhuoam but wanted a favour in return.

“He said there is a case opened against him with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). So her said that there’s a guy that they tortured, and this guy that they tortured opened a case against them.”

Matlala further claimed that General Mkhwanazi asked him to speak to the man because he knew him, and ask him to drop the charges.

South Africans debate Matlala’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Matlala’s claims about Mkhwanazi, with some saying that his testimony was like Brown Mogotsi’s.

@tshidi3886 asked:

“Cat expects us to believe that General Mkhwanazi said all that to him after he, Cat, said all that he said in the audio recording played at the #MadlangaCommission?”

@ADennic98960 said:

“This one spoke with Brown Mogotsi before they took his phone in prison, so he thinks Mogotsi's story is believed by the citizens.

@naseemak27 stated:

“This is so far-fetched. Cat expects us to believe that a whole General will ask a hard-core embattled criminal to assist him with IPID and discuss police matters with him. Another Brown Mogotsi dressed in brand names.”

@ltunyiswa added:

“I don't think he takes the Ad Hoc Committee seriously. Brown Mogotsi traumatised him. You can see he is struggling to put across this story.”

@Raibowchild stated:

“Yet he doesn't know Sibiya and Mchunu.”

@AdvocateJones25 said:

“Another Brown.”

@josias_bester questioned:

“Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi speaking to a criminal? Someone who was raided twice by the PKTT? He is lying just like Brown. Mkhwanazi will never be that reckless and then go out and tell the public about the cartels when he himself is busy holding meetings with them. Seriously, we are not kids.”

