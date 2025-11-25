Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Confirms Cat Matlala’s Testimony Will Be Heard

The Ad Hoc Committee investigating police corruption confirmed that the attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala will be appearing before the Committee

His lawyers had applied for the hearing to be postponed due to terrible prison conditions and Matlala's unpreparedness

The lawyers agreed to have the sitting take place in the morning, and the Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, opened up about it

Cat Matlala will testify before the Ad Hoc Committee. Images: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Atrempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala will testify before the Ad Hoc Committee at 11 am on 26 November 2025. This was after his lawyers tried to postpone his testimony.

The Ad hoc Committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, spoke outside of the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 25 November 2025. He said that Matlala will be testifying in the morning. He said that the committee received a letter requesting the committee to consult regarding Matlala's appearance. Parliament's legal team had been in contact with Matlala's team about his appearance for the last few weeks. That led to the scheduling of his appearance.

Why did Matlala ask for a postponement?

Matlala alleged that he was not ready to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee. He also applied to have the proceedings postponed, citing poor prison conditions. Matlala was implicated in the infiltration of the criminal justice system and linked to senior police officers accused of corruption.

