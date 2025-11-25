The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party plans to open criminal cases against Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan

Member of the National Assembly, Sibonelo Nomvalo, said they were concerned by O'Sullivan's influence

Nomvalo noted that both Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Cedric Nkabinde complained about O'Sullivan

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party plans to open criminal cases against Mary de Haas and Paul O’Sullivan. Image: ER Lombard/ Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party plans to open criminal cases against activist Mary de Haas and forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan.

The party intends to open the cases following De Haas’s appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee and O’Sullivan’s threatening messages.

Speaking to eNCA on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Member of the National Assembly, Sibonelo Nomvalo, said that the party aimed to open the cases on Thursday, 27 November 2025, at a police station in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MK Party is particularly concerned by O’Sullivan

During the interview, Nomvalo said that the issue with De Haas was that she misrepresented herself academically, but O’Sullivan was the real concern.

He said O’Sullivan was problematic when it came to the running of the South African justice system and the South African security cluster. He noted that O’Sullivan threatened Cedric Nkabinde following his testimony, and also emailed evidence leader, Norman Arendse, to complain about the MK Party.

Nomvalo claimed that O’Sullivan threatened MK Party members in the Ad Hoc Committee, because they asked National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, about the numerous cases against him.

The MK Party Member of Parliament also noted that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi complained about O’Sullivan before Nkabinde alleged that he had influence over the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

When asked by Aviwe Mtila if they were not putting the cart before the horse, by laying a charge against O’Sullivan before he was called to testify, Nomvalo said they couldn’t ignore his actions on the basis that there was a committee.

“Having an Ad Hoc Committee doesn’t mean you must overlook acts of criminality,” he said.

Source: Briefly News