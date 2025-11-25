Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala is scheduled to testify before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on 26 November 2025

Matlala's legal team are now requesting that the planned proceedings be postponed to a later date

ActionSA's Dereleen James said that they would not accept Matlala’s excuse that he isn’t prepared

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s legal team have asked that his scheduled testimony before Parliament be postponed. Image: Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG - Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala’s lawyers have requested that his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee be postponed.

The tenderpreneur, who is incarcerated at the Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane, was set to testify on 26 November 2025. Matlala has been linked to the allegations of corruption and political interference in the country’s criminal justice system.

Matlala allegedly made payments to high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Matlala’s lawyers ask for a postponement

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, a day before his planned testimony, Matlala’s lawyers asked for a postponement. Cat’s legal team is citing poor prison conditions, as well as concerns over his health and mental capacity.

Members of Parliament are already set up at the prison ahead of the eagerly anticipated testimony. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ActionSA’s Dereleen James said they would not accept Matlala’s excuse that he isn’t prepared.

