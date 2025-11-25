Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane reportedly received a threatening text from Paul O’Sullivan

The former acting National Police Commissioner was being interviewed on eNCA before he received a text

O’Sullivan has been accused of sending threatening texts before, with Cedric Nkabinde also receiving one

Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane claimed that he received a threatening text from Paul O'Sullivan after his interview on eNCA. Image: @southafricandly

GAUTENG – Paul O’ Sullivan is back in the headlines for alleged intimidation, this time after an eNCA interview with the former acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane was interviewed about recent allegations that there was a plot against him to ensure he was not permanently appointed as the national commissioner. The claims were made by Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde.

Nkabinde alleged that several individuals, including O’Sullivan and even some journalists, were involved in the plot against Phahlane. The former acting national police commissioner sat down with the broadcaster to discuss his views on the revelations, but his interview did not sit well with O’Sullivan.

Phahlane reportedly received a threatening text from O’Sullivan

Following his interview, Lieutenant General told eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones and Yusuf Abramjee that he received a message from O’ Sullivan.

In the text, which Abramjee shared to X, formerly Twitter, the sender said that they ‘could not wait to see Phahlane in prison where he belongs’. This is not the first time O’Sullivan has been accused of sending a threatening text, either.

Following Nkabinde’s testimony before Parliament, he also received a message reportedly from O’Sullivan, which also contained a threat of time behind bars.

