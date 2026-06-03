A Facebook video posted on 2 June 2026 by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 captured a team rescuing a Red-Bellied Black Snake from inside an aeroplane’s wheel compartment on Australia’s Sunshine Coast. The clip went viral fast, and the internet had only one thing on its mind: Samuel L. Jackson.

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Screenshots taken from the video capturing the rescue mission. Images: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Source: Facebook

The aircraft appeared to be parked at a service facility when workers spotted the venomous reptile. Nobody could explain how the snake got into the mechanical section of the plane. The snake-catching team was called in to handle the removal safely.

The internet was ready with the jokes

The team remained impressively calm throughout the whole rescue. That composure had people in the comments just as amazed as the snake discovery itself. One viewer joked that the maintenance crew probably thought a hydraulic line was trying to bite them.

Someone else wanted to know if the snake had its passport ready. Another commenter could not get over how unbothered the catcher was while letting the snake drop into her hands.

The Red-Bellied Black Snake is venomous and native to eastern Australia. It is not the most aggressive species, but a bite can still cause serious harm. No injuries were reported during the removal. The snake was safely rescued, and the plane lived to fly another day.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving snakes

A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in a place it would not be expected, shocking many social media users.

A woman in Mossel Bay had a close call after spotting a dangerous snake in her garden.

A Mozambican spitting cobra made itself at home in someone’s bed in KwaZulu-Natal, giving the homeowners the fright of a lifetime.

Source: Briefly News