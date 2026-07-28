South Africans looking to relocate to Australia must meet 7 official requirements before qualifying for citizenship

The process starts with securing permanent residency through skilled migration, employer sponsorship, or family streams

Applicants must live in Australia for at least 4 years and pass an official citizenship test before they can apply

A person holding a South African ID. Images: RODGER BOSCH / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africans eyeing a move to Australia have a clear legal pathway to citizenship, but it comes with several requirements set by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

The process begins long before a citizenship application. South Africans must first enter Australia on an eligible visa and eventually secure permanent residency. The three main routes are skilled migration through points-based visas, employer sponsorship that transitions into permanent residency, and family or investment pathways.

The 4-year residency rule

Once in Australia as a permanent resident, the clock starts ticking. Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for at least four years immediately before applying. Of that period, the final 12 months must be spent as a permanent resident or on a Special Category Visa.

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There are also strict limits on time spent abroad. Applicants cannot be outside Australia for more than 12 months across the full four-year period, and no more than 90 days in the 12 months directly before they apply. Children under 16 are exempt from the four-year duration rule, but must still hold permanent residency.

Citizenship test, character and English

To get Australian citizenship, passing the official Australian citizenship test is compulsory. The test covers Australian values, history, and civic responsibilities, and applicants must score at least 75% overall while getting all five Australian values questions correct.

Basic English proficiency is also required. For most applicants, passing the citizenship test fulfils this requirement. Those who are exempt from the test confirm their English ability through an interview instead.

Every applicant aged 18 and older must demonstrate good character. This includes having no serious criminal convictions, no history of domestic violence, and being honest with officials throughout the process.

Finally, applicants must prove a genuine and ongoing connection to Australia, whether through family ties, employment, property ownership, or active community involvement. A casual social connection to the country is not considered sufficient on its own.

South Africans who want to explore which visa pathway suits them best can consult the Australian High Commission in South Africa for official guidelines and visa-specific information.

South Africans at an airport. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News