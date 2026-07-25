An American TikToker criticised Chidimma Adetshina after she faced a removal order from South Africa despite winning Miss Universe Nigeria

The creator pointed out that Nigeria bent its own pageant rules to allow Chidimma to compete after South Africa disqualified her in 2024

South Africans flooded the comments section backing the creator's take on the controversy

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American TikToker stirred up fresh debate around Chidimma Adetshina on 21 July 2026. The creator, @mychuan4, posted a reaction-style commentary video targeting the former pageant contestant, and it quickly caught fire among South African viewers.

Chidimma Adethsina received criticism from an American man for fighting to live in South Africa. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: TikTok

The video featured split-screen footage of Chidimma alongside commentary from the creator, who argued that Nigeria altered its pageant rules to allow her to compete after South Africa disqualified her in 2024 over documentation concerns linked to her mother's alleged involvement in identity fraud. Chidimma went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria that same year.

Chidimma Adetshina's legal fight in South Africa

Chidimma has been contesting a deportation order issued by South Africa's Department of Home Affairs. Despite the order, she returned to court in Cape Town to challenge the ruling. Her case has remained one of the most talked-about legal battles in South Africa's immigration landscape, with strong opinions on both sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The creator @mychuan4's criticism centred on what he described as a contradiction: that Chidimma continues to fight a removal order from South Africa, the very country that disqualified her, two years after Nigeria went out of its way to accommodate her. Watch the video that is dividing opinions:

SA agree with American man

South Africans in the comments largely agreed with the creator's position:

@Tlhologelo_M wrote:

"She went straight to top 10 and she didn't even apply/audition, then won it. All just to spite South Africa."

@Jessica_the_Libra added:

"Last year she refused to go to Nigeria to crown her successor, she mailed them the crown."

@.37 reacted:

"Bro standing for us!"

@Miitzie pushed back:

"She's a true Nigerian Miss Nigeria Miss Universe. She's representing them so well."

Other Briefly News stories about Chidimma Adetshina

A Nigerian woman's emotional plea for Chidimma Adetshina to return home amid her ongoing legal battle for residence in South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina's ongoing legal battle against a deportation order, focusing on the potential pathways to South African citizenship available to her.

An ongoing legal battle against a deportation order in South Africa, amidst significant public scrutiny and online criticism regarding her residency.

Source: Briefly News