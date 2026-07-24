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Romanda Hombir addressed growing social media scrutiny over her surname and South African identity in a live SABC News interview

The Miss World SA titleholder revealed her mixed heritage, including Swati, Zulu, German, and Mongolian roots, explaining the source of the confusion

Her composed response drew comparisons to Chidimma Adetshina controversy, reigniting debates about nationality and belonging in SA pageants

Miss World SA 2026, Romanda Hombir, answered questions about her heritage. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

Miss World SA Romanda Hombir has spoken out after her unusual surname sparked a wave of questions online about whether she is truly South African, in a television interview with SABC News anchor Sakina Kamwendo that aired on Friday, 25 July 2026.

The debate was fuelled partly by the lingering shadow of Miss South Africa 2024's Chidimma Adetshina controversy, which put the nationality of pageant contestants firmly under the public microscope. When Kamwendo raised the social media chatter directly, Hombir did not flinch.

"I am proudly South African. Born and bred in South Africa, I'm from Nelspruit," she told viewers, adding that her mother carries Swati and Zulu heritage. She traced the source of the confusion to her father's lineage, which includes German and Mongolian roots. "My parents are South African, I'm South African, so the very heartbeat of our nation is what I carry with me," she said.

Romanda Hombir on bridging the healthcare gap

Before the nationality question arose, the clinical audiologist spoke at length about the passion that drove her into the pageant in the first place. Working in communities, she said, opened her eyes to how many South Africans are forced to choose between accessing healthcare and putting food on the table.

"Bridging the gap between healthcare, education, nutrition, everything is interlinked," she explained before adding, "The only way we can properly help people is by ensuring that we're setting a good foundation for people to thrive in different environments, especially for children."

On the pressure of representing South Africa at the 73rd Miss World festival, Hombir was candid.

"I think it's been a whirlwind. I think I'm still trying to process this new title and responsibility I have, but my heart is just filled with so much gratitude because I know that I'm representing the heart of our people, the resilience, the strength, but also the passion that we carry in everything we do,” she added.

Watch Romanda Hombir's full SABC News interview below:

Mzansi reacts as Miss World SA 2026 addresses nationality

South Africans took to X to share their thoughts, with responses ranging from firm support to lingering scepticism.

@tiisetso_Africa wrote:

"And patriots say they don't recognise her surname, saying she's another foreigner posing as a South African. OMG! As if we don't have Coloureds in South Africa."

@SibusisoSo63809 was moved by her empathy:

"Awu, our queen, understands where our concerns come from. 🙌🙌🙌🙌iStan ishamhula"

@SandimaSA2024 kept it simple:

"I like her already."

@mmatodxi remained unconvinced about pageants altogether:

"I still don't understand why we still waste millions just to be Miss What What South Africa. I don't see their impact on the rural girls."

Miss World SA 2026, Romanda Hombir, answered questions about her nationality. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

Romanda Hombir receives warm welcome at work

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Miss World South Africa 2026 Romanda Hombir received a warm welcome when she returned to work after winning the crown.

Some people drew comparisons to Miss World Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, questioning what she does for her home country.

Source: Briefly News