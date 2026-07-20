Romanda Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa on 11 July 2026 at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn

A blog post questioning Hombir's surname reignited debates about nationality and belonging in South African pageants

Mzansi is divided, with some calling out tribalism while others want pageant organisers to address the concerns

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Miss World South Africa 2026 queen Romanda Hombir’s surname sparked speculation. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

South Africa's newest beauty queen is at the centre of a heated online debate, and it has nothing to do with her crown. Questions about whether Romanda Hombir is truly South African have been swirling on social media after a local blog questioned the origins of her surname.

Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at a glittering finale held at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn. She will go on to represent the country at the Miss World 2026 pageant in September, which is scheduled to take place in Vietnam. Under the Miss African Beauty South Africa organisation, led by former pageant queen Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, the venue hosted the Miss World South Africa 2026 and the Miss African Beauty Universe 2026 finals simultaneously.

Romanda Hombir's surname sparks nationality debate

The conversation took off after blog account @PSAFLIVE shared a video of Hombir on X on Monday, 20 July, with the suggestion that "Hombir" is not a recognisable South African surname. The post was captioned:

“Romanda Hombir was crowned Miss World South Africa. People have begun to ask which tribe Hombir comes from in South Africa and why the beauty pageant organisers are forcing non-South Africans to compete.”

Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi debates Miss World SA 2026 winner’s surname

The debate quickly split South Africans into opposing camps. Some called for structural changes to how the pageant is run, while others pushed back on what they described as thinly veiled xenophobia and tribalism.

Here are some of the comments:

@CodeZulu2 suggested:

"Easy solution: let's have our own Ms South Africa beauty pageant with our own rules. We will have Zulu, Tswana, Venda, Pedi, Afrikaner, etc. First compete for Ms Zulu, Ms Venda, etc. So we can truly celebrate South African beauty and culture, not this nonsense."

@ChiskopAndSmile questioned:

"Are we really going to scrutinise every surname because it’s not familiar?! Nah, man, come on ... What is this now, ethnic cleansing?!"

@Fancy_Face1019 argued:

"For me, as long as she was born here and one of the parents is a South African, I don’t have a problem. She is from kwaNyamazane in Mpumalanga Province. Her name and surname have a mix of Swati, Zulu, and German."

@brianmagopa lamented:

"What is a recognised surname? Tribalism and xenophobia will be the end of black South Africans. Racism the end of white South Africans. Discrimination is taking us nowhere as a country."

@SoftParent said:

"Pageant organisers like @Bokang_M need to explain themselves."

SA debated Miss World South Africa 2026 queen Romanda Hombir’s surname. Image: romandahombir

Source: Instagram

Bajabulise Thela crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Bajabulise Thela was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026.

The Mpumalanga-born Swati beauty is a marketing graduate and founder of a non-profit organisation fighting hunger and malnutrition.

Source: Briefly News