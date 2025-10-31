Former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has announced the commencement of her foundation

The media personality has dedicated her time to assisting autistic children and has partnered with five preschools

The great initiative is driven by her experience as a mother with an autistic child, and she has called on people to do their bit

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala is calling for more people to work together to assist children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala is doing her bit to assist underprivileged children who have been diagnosed with autism.

The media personality and beauty queen has devoted her time to assisting autistic children and has partnered with 5 preschools. Together, they hosted an event called 'An Ausome day with Bokang', where they participated in various fun activities.

Bokang speaks on her foundation

The wife of soccer star Simphiwe Tshabalala started this initiative as a mother of an autistic child. Her mission is simple: to make crucial services available to all children, and that accessibility should not be limited due to the kids' limited backgrounds.

Also joining the party were Racing Today South Africa and Allied Steelrode SA. Bokang was in awe of the work she and her team put together to make the day extra special for the kids. On Instagram, Bokang wrote:

"The AUTISM work done by our entire team at @bokangmontjanefoundation is incredible! We have partnered with 5 preschools and have opened our own centre, providing Speech therapy and Occupational Therapy is up and running !!! The need for therapies for children who have autism is high," she remarked.

The star has called on practitioners in this field to contribute their time to help two or three children.

Mrs Tshabalala also has plans to create a gym and a playground that the kids can use.

Source: Facebook

Mrs Tshabalala also has plans to create a gym and a playground that the kids can use.

"Let’s bridge the gap and give the necessary resources needed to our “AUSOME” children," she said. "We are currently in need of setting up a beautiful OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY GYM and a beautiful playground for our children. If you know anyone who can assist, please contact us or tag them," she pleaded.

The star said her experience with an autistic child is what shifted her perspective. "This programme for me is about more than education, it is about transforming lives. Through providing a safe, supportive, and specialised learning environment, our Autism Centre and program of partnering with other preschools equips children on the spectrum with the tools they need to succeed," she said, and encouraged people to assist in bridging the gap.

