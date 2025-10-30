Grade 12 learner Lunga Gqomo and Grade 7 learner Nala Motha, both from Reddam House Helderfontein, earned great success in the dramatic arts

While Lunga was awarded a scholarship to a music and drama institution in New York, Nala is set to star in an upcoming musical play

The young actresses credited their school for allowing them to flex their talents and pursue their dreams

Two Reddam House Helderfontein learners shone bright in the dramatic arts. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Two Reddam House Helderfontein learners achieved significant milestones in the performing arts, making their school proud. Matriculant Lunga Gqomo received a scholarship to the American Music and Drama Academy (AMDA) in New York, the United States, while Nala Motha, a Grade 7 pupil, will shine on stage for Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR.

Both learners have been passionate about and involved in the performing arts from a young age. Lunga's mother enrolled her in drama classes to channel her creative energy. The Grade 12 pupil stated that she enjoyed embodying different characters and being in 'strange situations' in which she wouldn't normally find herself. Thus, watching her first play confirmed that acting was her future.

For Nala, her journey began at the age of five when she landed her first role in the television drama Ring of Lies. While she appeared in more television shows, such as Generations: The Legacy, it was her role in Mathilda JR at the Joburg Theatre that she considered her defining moment.

"When I stepped under the stage lights and saw the audience respond emotionally, it clicked — this isn't something I enjoy, it's something I want to do for the rest of my life."

AMDA acceptance and theatre performances

Lunga revealed that her audition for AMDA was submitted "just for practice." She recalled her acceptance into the international institution, noting that she was in the car with her mother when she received the life-changing call. She immediately phoned her drama teacher, uncle, cousins, and best friend. She stated that she dreamed of becoming the first South African EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner, adding that AMDA's training will bring her closer to her future.

Nala being cast in Mathilda JR was a rigorous process, with only 20 out of 200 hopeful kids selected from the auditions. The talented young actress played three roles, which she described as magical. Regarding Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR, the play is set to run from 4 November, 2025 to 24 December, 2025, giving Nala time to look forward to Christmas and the new year.

Lunga Gqomo (left) and Nala Motha (right) in their element. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Learners credit Reddam House Helderfontein

Both learners gave props to their Fourways-based school and teacher Sanele Sibiya, Head of Culture at Reddam House Helderfontein, with Nala also crediting a teacher named Mrs Fernandes for her support.

A proud Sanele said:

"These young women are true examples of what it means to dream big, work hard, and use your talents to make an impact. We are so proud to have been part of their journey."

Committed to the arts, the school shared on its Instagram account that construction is underway for their upcoming amphitheatre, perfect for learners following the same path as Lunga and Nala.

Take a look at the Instagram picture below:

Reddam House Helderfontein shared that the amphitheatre was a space designed to bring together creativity, community, and celebration. Image: @reddamhouse_helderfontein

Source: Instagram

