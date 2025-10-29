Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokoena sat on their podcast Say Less with Pearl & Thando , in which they openly explored their mother-daughter relationship and generational differences

In the podcast, Pearl acknowledges she hasn’t been a “perfect” mother and publicly thanked the woman who raised Thando

Social-media commentary around the episode highlights Thando’s facial expressions and the emotional dynamic between mother and daughter

In the latest episode of Say Less with Pearl & Thando, the South African media personality Pearl Thusi sat with her daughter Thando for a conversation that was as candid as it was delicate. They spoke about growing up, shifting roles, unspoken tensions and gratitude.

Pearl openly admitted to not being a flawless parent. She offered recognition to Nosizwe Zuma (married to Pearl's ex-husband Walter Mokoena), who stepped into the role of Thando’s caregiver, expressing thanks and love. Of Thando's stepmom, Pearl said:

“Girl, I love you. Thank you so much for everything that you have been and done not just for Thando but for me as well.”

Thando's facial expressions in the clip had viewers talking. Many in the comment section thought there was something unspoken to read between the lines. See the clip here:

Fans read between the lines

@nomatse said:

"Thando wa tella [is disrespectful]. Every time Pear speaks, she makes faces."

@Gemini24 saw eye to eye with the previous commenter, she said:

"Thando's body language says it."

Another user, @ImJustFemale, wrote:

"Thando has a lot going on in her mind right now. I just wish to hear her thoughts regarding what Pearl is saying."

Pearl's been a busy mother

Being a multifaceted and gifted performer who has appeared in various films and television shows in Mzansi and abroad, motherhood evidently was not going to be easy on Pearl. Her admission that she's not a perfect mother and thanking someone else for raising her daughter speaks to her busy life.

As if she did not have enough on her plate already, Pearl ventured into a new career as a DJ in early 2024. Her skills in the craft have always been questioned, with many netizens dragging her.

Pearl's reasons for going into DJing vary from passion to career advancement, but at the time, many thought she was trying "to be" DJ Zinhle. DJ Zinhle had once been dragged online for apparently treating Pearl like a nobody in a clip that had gone viral at the time.

Thando still has a lot of growing up to do

Netizens had a thing or two to say about Thando's level of maturity displayed in the clip. @Danielle Van Eeden said:

"Gratitude is a difficult thing for teenagers. With time, Thando might get there. She isn't there now."

Another, @MsKhanyile commented:

"Thando is still young. She will appreciate her mom more with maturity."

Thando joins Youngins

Despite the criticism of immaturity, Thando has proven mature after she landed a role in the popular show, Youngins. Briefly News reported that the youngster had social media buzzing when she scored a role on the hit teen drama, joining its third and final season.

The Showmax popular TV show is led by Amo, played by actress Ayakha Ntunja, who currently stars in popular isiXhosa telenovela Inimba, and Buhle, played by Kealeboga Masango, who stars in Mzansi Magic's Genesis.

