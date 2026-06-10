ROSEBANK, GAUTENG— The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labour desk prioritized corporate engagement during its visit to Cartrack’s Rosebank offices on June 9 following the death of Gcina Dhladhla, who collapsed at the business premises on 6 June 2026. EFF Sub-Region B spokesperson Lunga Nkwenkwezi stated the party needed direct facts from the human resources department before engaging with relatives.

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The EFF searched for answers relating to Gcina Dhladhla's death. Image: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images

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The oversight follows online allegations attributing the June 6 workplace fatality to poor labour conditions and rejected medical time-off requests. The political party maintained that its labour wing intervened to monitor workplace compliance and avert future operational tragedies.

According to the Rosebank Killarney Gazette, the tracking firm expressed shock at the sudden medical emergency that occurred on its premises. Management explicitly denied blocking time-off requests, confirming the staff member had previously utilised validated sick leave earlier that month.

Cartrack refutes online labor exploitation claims

The company noted the employee reported for duty on June 6, showing no visible symptoms. By 09:00, she reported dizziness, prompting her manager to assist her to the restroom facilities. When the manager returned to check her condition, the door required security intervention to open due to a lack of response. Internal first-aid personnel administered immediate treatment while external emergency medical teams travelled to the scene. The entity confirmed that a formal police inquest has been initiated to establish the exact cause of death.

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ANCYL takes action

The EFF is not the only party to act. In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Youth League took legal steps after Dhladhla's death went viral. The party fiercely slammed Cartrack.

Source: Briefly News