JOHANNESBURG– Cartrack has defended itself following severe backlash after one of its call centre agents, Gcina Dhladhla, collapsed and died at its Rosebank offices on 6 June 2026.

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Cartrack defended itself after Gcina Dhladhla's death at its offices in Rosebank. Images: @BedworthTimes and @4Inside_Edge

Source: Twitter

The company released a statement on its @CartrackZA X account on 10 June. The company said Dhladhla showed no signs that she was ill. Cartrack said that she arrived at 8am and an hour later told her manager that she was dizzy and nauseous. She was then taken to a cubicle where she collapsed and died.

Cartrack denies allegations of leave denial

The company also denied that Dhladhla was not granted leave. Dhladhla had reportedly taken sick leave on 1 June and returned with a sick note from the dentist. She also confided in her manager that she had personal challenges affecting her outside of the workplace. The company confirmed that a case was opened and the incident is under investigation.

“From the outset, Cartrack reached out to our colleague’s family and has remained in daily contact through the family's designated representative. We have sought to provide support and maintain open lines of communication during this extremely difficult time,” the company said.

Read the full statement here:

Dhadhla’s family heartbroken

According to Eyewitness News, Dhadhla's family alleged that the company insisted she work despite reportedly informing her superior that she was unwell. She also submitted a medical certificate after being unwell for weeks. However, she was allegedly issued a warning and accused of abusing sick leave. The family said it wants answers, despite Cartrack denying that she was prevented from going home.

ANCYL opens case against Cartrack

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Youth League opened a criminal case against Cartrack after Dhladhla died at their offices in Rosebank. The Youth League condemned the incident and said no employees should be forced to work while unwell.

Source: Briefly News