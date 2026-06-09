The ANCYL Greater Johannesburg has laid a criminal complaint against Cartrack following the death of an employee who allegedly fell ill while on duty

According to the league, the worker reportedly informed her supervisor that she was unwell but was still required to continue working, later collapsing at the workplace

Cartrack has denied wrongdoing, saying the employee received immediate assistance, while police have opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death

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The ANCYL has opened a criminal case against Cartrack after Gcina Dhladhla's death. Images: Gcina Dhladhla/ Facebook, Cratrack website and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Greater Johannesburg has laid a criminal complaint against vehicle tracking company Cartrack following the death of an employee while on duty on Friday, 5 June 2026.

This after various reports said 29-year-old Gcina Dhladhla was forced to report for work despite feeling fatigued and ill.

Cartrack has since distanced itself from the incident, denying any wrongdoing on their part.

ANCYL lays criminal charges

Reports from Jacaranda Newswatch reveal that the ANCYL welcomed the investigation that the company said they are undertaking and called for a full, transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ANCYL regional spokesperson Oscar Kanyane strongly condemned what he called the exploitation of young workers and any workplace culture that places profit above human life, dignity, and well-being.

"No employees should ever be forced to work while unwell, and no family should have to suffer the devastating loss of a loved one under such circumstances," he said

The youth league also plans to approach the Department of Employment and Labour and stage a picket outside Cartrack's offices, demanding accountability and improved working conditions for employees.

"This must serve as a strong message and a reminder to government that youth unemployment is now a disaster. Young people are being exploited and working under unbearable working conditions, all in the name of making a living."

The organisation has called on the government to address youth unemployment in South Africa

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Cartrack denies wrongdoing

Cartrack has denied any wrongdoing, stating that the employee received immediate assistance from trained on-site first responders. The company further denied forcing Dhladhla to report to work and expressed its condolences to her family and loved ones on her passing. This despite a co-worker and Gcina's aunt, Nomsa Dhladhla, revealing that she was forced to go to work despite producing two sick notes stating she had been continually sick since the previous week before her untimely death. Dhladhla’s family has also alleged that she had been complaining about her working conditions since joining the company nearly two years ago.

The ANCYL at the Rosebank Police Station. Images: @Yfm/X

Source: Twitter

Gcina Dhladhla's sister speaks out

Briefly News also reported that the sister of Gcina Dhladhla has spoken out following the tragic death of the Cartrack employee, saying her passing could have been prevented and expressing frustration over the narratives circulating on social media. In an emotional video on 8 June 2026, she opened up about the pain her family has experienced since Gcina's death. She said she personally understood the pressures of working in an environment that negatively affects one's wellbeing, revealing that she had often spoken to her own family about feeling emotionally drained by work. She said she did not realise at the time that her sister may have been experiencing similar struggles in silence.

Source: Briefly News