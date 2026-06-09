Loved ones of Cartrack employee Gcina Dhaladhla have shared details about her final day before she was found dead at the company’s offices

She had reportedly been unwell for several days before the incident but was forced to report to work despite producing two sick notes in the week leading up to her death

The case has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for a full investigation after the company allegedly denied any wrongdoing in her death

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Gcina Dhadhla, an employee at car track passed away at work. Images Cartrack website and Gcina Dhladhla

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - More details have emerged about the final hours of 29-year-old Cartrack call centre employee Gcina Dhladhla, who was found dead in a bathroom cubicle at the company’s corporate offices on Friday morning, 5 June 2026.

According to accounts from co-workers and family members, Dhladhla had been unwell for several days before her death and had reportedly been struggling to report for duty in the days leading up to the incident.

The company, Cartrack has denied any wrong doing, and insist Dhladhla was not forced to report to work on the fateful day.

Co-worker shares details on the day Dhladhla died

Speaking to The Sowetan, Dhladhla's co-worker shared that he had missed work the previous Sunday and Monday due to illness.

“She pushed through despite feeling sick and complained about being fatigued,”she said

She further claimed Dhladhla had submitted a sick note but was still expected to return to work. The co-worker said she felt pressured to continue working despite her condition, allegedly out of fear of disciplinary action following another employee’s dismissal for failing to report for duty.

“She was not well, but she still came to work because she was scared of what would happen if she stayed away,” the co-worker said. “We are tired. We work crazy hours like that.”

The colleague added that Dhaladhla had complained of fatigue and had indicated she needed medical attention in the days before her death.

View the video of the interview with the co-worker here:

Found unresponsive after concern raised

Reports indicate that Dhaladhla was later found unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom cubicle after a team leader went to check on her when she had been away from her desk for an extended period.

Co-workers described shock at the discovery, with one saying:

“She didn’t deserve to die like that on the cold hard floor, away from any help and her family.”

Family says she raised concerns about work conditions

Dhladhla’s family has also alleged that she had been complaining about her working conditions since joining the company nearly two years ago.

Her aunt, Nomsa Dhladhla, said she was aware that her niece had submitted two sick notes in the weeks leading up to her death, but was still expected to report for duty. The aunt also raised complaints about how her niece was attended to after she was discovered unresponsive.

The family also alleged that, at one point, a manager questioned who would cover medical costs at a private hospital if she was sent there for treatment.

Cartrack responds

According to The Citizen, Cartrack’s director of corporate affairs, Lauren Human, said Dhladhla received immediate assistance from highly trained on-site first responders equipped with an automated external defibrillator. She further said emergency services were also called immediately to the scene.

The comany further denied forcing Dhladhla to report to work and expressed their condolences to her family and loved ones on her passing.

An overwhelming number of social media users expressed a lack of belief in the company's response, pushing for a full investigation into Dladhla's death and the events leading up to her death.

Man speaks up on workplace bullying

Previously, Briefly News reported on a viral TikTok video showing a man breaking down in tears as he tendered his resignation, a moment that deeply moved social media users. In the clip, he is seen sitting inside a car, visibly distraught, crying as he speaks about alleged bullying and emotional distress at work. The emotional footage struck a chord with many viewers, who expressed sympathy and shared messages of support online.

Source: Briefly News