Weeks before 29-year-old Gcina Angel Dhladhla collapsed and died at Cartrack’s Rosebank offices in Johannesburg, she had no idea her days were numbered. Her last Facebook post, shared on 7 April 2026, showed her celebrating at what appeared to be a wedding in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. She was smiling, carefree and full of life.

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Pictures that Gcina had as Facebook profile pictures over the years. Images: Gcina Angel Dhladhla

Source: Facebook

The post has since become a painful reminder of the woman behind the headlines. Dhladhla was a call centre agent who had worked at Cartrack for nearly two years. She was based in Rosebank and lived in Soweto with her family, who describe her as bubbly and full of life.

Her final weeks told a different story

According to reports, her aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla, said she had submitted two sick notes during the two weeks leading up to her death, citing ill health and extreme fatigue. Despite this, the family claimed she was instructed to continue reporting for duty despite her condition.

She was discovered by a colleague after her team leader noticed she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time. Dhladhla died alone in a bathroom cubicle before a private ambulance could reach her.

The April post in Ladysmith is now the last public glimpse of Gcina happy, healthy and surrounded by celebration. Her family is fighting for justice and demanding accountability from Cartrack over how the situation was handled.

See the Facebook post below:

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Source: Briefly News