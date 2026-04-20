A young woman shared her journey of buying a home with a call centre agent's basic salary of R7000 in 2022

The informative video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers feeling empowered to explore affordable housing options

Social media users expressed gratitude for the financial breakdown, with many seeking advice on the bank approval process

A content creator explained how she qualified for a home loan while earning less than R10K. Image: @tlowtlie

Source: TikTok

A first-time homebuyer inspired many by sharing how her modest salary managed to buy her a double-story home in a new development area in Cape Town.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @tlowtlie on 18 April 2026, where it gained engagement from viewers who appreciated the information.

The woman explained that she was earning a basic salary of R7000 from her call centre job, with commission and incentives. She noted that in Cape Town, there are new developments built to accommodate first-time home buyers between the ages of 21 and 35 with a minimum salary income of R3500 and above. The creator notes the importance of having a good credit record, explaining that banks rely on it to trust you enough for a home loan. A clothing account that she opened after college and kept well was beneficial in giving her a good credit profile. TikTok user @tlowtlie also noted that she lived a simple lifestyle, adding that good spending habits would help anyone wishing to buy their first home.

Making home ownership accessible through FLISP

The Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP), now rebranded First Home Finance, is a government initiative designed to assist first-time homebuyers. According to flisp.co.za, those who qualify have to have a monthly household income which falls between R3,501 and R22,000. This once-off subsidy acts as a financial boost that can be used to decrease a home loan amount, cover a deposit, or pay for transfer and bond registration costs, reducing the burden on new owners. By bridging the gap for those who earn too much to qualify for RDP housing but too little to secure a bank mortgage, FLISP plays a role in helping citizens achieve their home ownership dream.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is grateful for the information

The clip had local social media users inspired by the creator's story. Many viewers thanked her for the information, keen to try the process. Some wished to know how the whole process worked, while others asked if a person needed to secure the bond first before applying for FLISP. One viewer explained that FLISP was a process that needed patience and noted that they only provide funds once a person has been approved by the bank for a home loan. They also added that some sellers reject such applications because of the long process of getting the FLISP funds.

Many viewers were eager to learn how to start their own application process. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @Nikki said:

"Wow. So inspiring! Please share how the whole process works."

User @ JudyMoshou added:

"Thank you. Do you have to get a bond first before applying for FLISP?"

User @Shieda Mendes 🇲🇿🇿🇦 shared:

"Let me save this video."

User @momto_sam explained:

"Getting a property via FLISP takes quite some time, and it might make the seller impatient. Some home sellers deny the offer when you tell them you will be paying by FLISP because of how long the process may be, so they then do not end up selling the property to you. FLISP provides you with funds only after you are approved for a bond. Only then will FLISP say we can start the process."

User @JudyMoshou asked:

"Thank you. Please advise on how to go about it."

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Source: Briefly News