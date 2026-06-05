On Friday, 5 June 2026, Emtee shared an emotional plea amid the finalisation of his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy

The rapper revealed allegations of physical abuse and emotional distress in a statement shared on his official Instagram account

The post sparked widespread concern among South Africans, with mixed reactions online ranging from support to criticism

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Emtee made an emotional plea amid his divorce from Nicole Chinsamy. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Beloved rapper Emtee has sparked concern among his fans with his latest Instagram post. This comes just over a day after his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, confirmed that she had finalised their divorce and reverted to her maiden surname.

After Nicole Chinsamy’s announcement, the Abazazi Bafunani hitmaker also confirmed that he was back on the market and ready to mingle. The estranged couple aired their dirty laundry in public once again, with Emtee leaking their private chats, while Nicole shared photos of her bruises.

Emtee cries for help amid divorce

On Friday, 5 June 2026, Emtee returned to his official Instagram account with a statement that sparked concern among his fans. A screenshot of the statement was reshared on X (Twitter) by @unclescrooch.

In the statement, the rapper hit back at people who alleged that he was dumped because of his alleged lack of hygiene. He shared some of the alleged insults his baby mama, Nicole Chinsamy, levelled against him.

“People always resort to 'he doesn't bathe’ to boost their egos. I have 2 bathrooms. How am I not bathing? Maybe I'm just ugly said the mother of my kids,” part of the statement reads.

He claimed that his estranged partner physically assaulted him several times. Emtee said that South Africans would probably not help him because of the stereotypes.

“I know you're tired of me posting statements. Sadly, this is serious beyond measure. I get beaten up by Nicole Kendall Chinsamy multiple times, and I know y'all will laugh at me and call me all names, but it's cool, God got me,” he said.

Emtee made more serious allegations against Nicole, stating that she is satanic and wants to get him assassinated because he caught her. Emtee appealed for emotional help and alleged that Nicole Chinsamy had hurt him beyond measure by cheating with people that he grew up with.

“She threw away my bible cos she's satanic. Now she wants me killed cos I caught her. I need help. Not financially or on no dumb shxt. I have scars from this girl for years. She Been fckin peoples, even people I grew up with,” the statement reads.

See the post below:

SA concerned after Emtee releases statement

The post sparked concern among South Africans who suggested how to assist Emtee.

Here are some of the comments:

@SeanKrizzy said:

“First, it was Riky; let's not lose Emtee.”

@Royalepoisonpen urged:

“Give up the victim mindset and sort yourself out. Be a man, ffs.”

@QuilinusMaya suggested:

“This brother must just come to Namibia for some time. Just to chill at Rundu beach, Kavango River. We love you here, man.”

Emtee appealed for assistance days after Nicole Chinsamy announced their divorce was finalised. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Fans traumatised after Emtee cries hysterically on viral livestream

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that fans were concerned about Emtee's well-being after the rapper was seen crying hysterically in a viral social media video.

A screen recording of his recent livestream showed the musician visibly emotional and crying, while viewers asked why he was tearing up.

Source: Briefly News