"I Am Not Dave": Content Creator Nkanyezi Kubheka Calls Out Tinder Catfish Using His Photos
- Popular South African content creator Nkanyezi Kubheka raised the alarm after discovering someone was using his pictures to run a fake Tinder profile
- The catfish operated under the name ‘David, 35’, and continued creating new accounts each time Kubheka reported them to the platform
- Kubheka took to X to warn his followers and urged them to report any profile using his face on dating apps
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South African content creator Nkanyezi Kubheka has gone public with a frustrating discovery: a catfish has been stealing his photos to build fake dating profiles on Tinder, repeatedly bouncing back every time the fraudulent account gets removed.
Kubheka shared the news with his followers on X on 4 August 2026, calling out the impersonator and asking the public for help shutting the accounts down. He wrote:
"Guys, I am not on Tinder & I am not Dave or David. I have been reporting this account, but they keep creating another one using my pictures. Please report those accounts if you come across them. 😤”
The fake profile was operating under the name "David, 35", using personal lifestyle shots and selfies belonging to Kubheka to appear convincing to potential matches. Despite Kubheka submitting multiple reports to Tinder, the person behind the account has simply continued creating fresh profiles each time one is banned.
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The catfishing problem on dating apps
Impersonation on dating platforms has become a persistent headache for public figures, whose photos are freely accessible online and easy to misuse. In Kubheka's case, the fake 'David' profile capitalised on his image to appear credible to unsuspecting users, putting them at risk of falling victim to a romance scam.
The fact that reporting the account has done little to stop the behaviour has added to the creator's frustration. Nkayenzi Kubheka urged anyone who spots a profile using his face on Tinder or any other dating app to report it immediately.
Check out the X post below:
Followers question if it could really be him
Mzansi was quick to respond, with many jumping into the replies with a mix of sympathy and jokes.
HustlerMode shared:
"Askies Mdevana. 😭"
MrNonchalant06 said:
"Alright, Mr Dave."
Cowloh_II joked:
"We see you. 😂"
Godzwana124:
"Hebanna. 🙈😅 Jou satan. 🤣 They're using your pictures to earn money. 🤑 How many reports does it take for the account to be closed on Tinder?"
Kubheka replied:
"I wouldn't know. They keep opening a new one. 😤😤"
nonz_nonie:
"Lol🤣🤣 Yoh David ke."
HunadiFlorah:
"Hao Dave. 😩"
Hlela_Lulubel:
"People are really weird out there. 🚮"
Kubheka replied:
"They must close that app. 😤😤"
Top_zaar:
"It's funny. 🤣🤣🤣 And these pictures look like they were taken to be posted on Tinder."
Kubheka replied:
"You see, what makes me mad. 😂"
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za