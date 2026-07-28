An X account posted an old photo of rapper Big Xhosa and Gigi Lamayne together, claiming it was taken recently in Cape Town

The post sent Mzansi into a frenzy, with fans questioning what happened to Gigi's boyfriend, Reason, who recently gushed over her on her birthday

Big Xhosa fired back at the account, shutting down the dating speculation and leaving fans in stitches with his clapback

Big Xhosa denies dating Gigi LaMayne. Image: bigxhosa, gigi_lamayne

Source: Instagram

Big Xhosa has had enough. The South African rapper clapped back at an X account that stirred up dating rumours between him and fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne, after a photo of the two together was shared with the suggestion that it was taken recently.

On 27 July 2026, an account posted a snap of Gigi and Big Xhosa, claiming the pair had been spotted together in Cape Town. The photo, which showed Gigi sitting on top of the rapper, quickly gained traction, racking up over 760,000 views and sending fans into a frenzy. Many followers began questioning the status of Gigi's relationship with rapper Reason, who had publicly celebrated her on her birthday not long before.

Big Xhosa responds

Big Xhosa was not about to let the speculation slide. On 28 July 2026, he responded directly to the post, rubbishing the claims and setting the record straight.

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"Suxoka mnqund'wakho! That pic of me and Gigi is years old. And also, there are so many good-looking pics of mine online, you chose that raggedy pic on F2? I wish you all the worst, ngaske ukakelwe yintaka namhlanje," he wrote.

The rapper made clear that the image had nothing to do with any recent outing, dismissing the entire post as engagement farming.

While Big Xhosa shut it down swiftly, Mzansi was already deep in the comments with their takes. Here is what some users had to say:

@MCU_anomaly: "What, isn't she with the other rapper, the one that slaps boys."

@GodzilaTR: "She likes up-and-coming rappers"

@Iced_juudy: "Hao isn't this Reason's Loml??"

@inmybarbieera: "They make more sense, she's too young to be a stepmother of 100"

@khaalulu: "The other guy who was acting tough fighting for her for no Reason what happened to him?"

L'vovo's story told on TV show

In a previous report from Briefly News, L'vovo is set to feature in an upcoming Mzansi Magic medical series, Doctor's Room, to share his medical struggles.

Two years after suffering a life-altering stroke, the Kwaito star will share more about his recovery journey as well as the challenges he has faced along the way.

Source: Briefly News