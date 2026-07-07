Gigi Lamayne's birthday photo went viral, with fans praising her figure while others questioned her changing appearance

The photo sparked BBL and tummy tuck rumours, although the rapper has not responded to the speculation

Many fans defended Gigi, saying she looked stunning and deserved to celebrate her birthday in peace

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Gigi Lamayne's birthday photo got fans talking. Image: Gigi Lamayne

Source: Instagram

Gigi Lamayne's 32nd birthday celebration has set social media abuzz after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the rapper. The picture quickly went viral, with many X users complimenting her figure while others questioned whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery. Although some speculated about a BBL or tummy tuck, Gigi has not responded to the claims or confirmed making any cosmetic enhancements.

Birthday swimwear photo gets Mzansi talking online

The viral photo showed the rapper Gigi Lamayne posing beside a swimming pool in a black swimwear as she celebrated her 32nd birthday. It did not take long for social media users to flood the comment section, with many praising her figure while others speculated about whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Some users were full of praise for the rapper. @RhulaniNmakamu commented:

"Body is bodying! Happy birthday vho Gigi 🥳"

@msmonakhisi also admired her look, writing:

"Beautiful body. She is still a baby. Happy birthday to her."

Meanwhile, @TheFixer000 simply wished the star well:

"Happy birthday to her."

Fans question rapper's noticeably different body appearance

The rapper's latest snap sparked mixed reactions online. Image: Gigi Lamayne

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was convinced that Gigi's transformation was natural. Several users openly questioned whether she had undergone a cosmetic surgery.

@Kels18969093615 asked:

"Why did she get a tummy tuck though? Honest question, don't come for me 😬"

@MKayTheQueen wondered:

"Did she do bbl?"

@_Fiona2019 questioned:

"Botched bbl?"

While @Mimi_Shoki added:

"Yi filter or naye une bbl e wrong?"

Others simply noticed that something appeared different. @lil_diamondr wrote:

"She looks different."

Others praise Gigi despite cosmetic surgery speculation

Despite the ongoing debate, many social media users defended Gigi Lamayne and focused on complimenting her appearance rather than speculating about cosmetic enhancements.

@meleni_xiluva gushed:

"She's a gorgeous hun 😍"

@nonz_nonie also praised the rapper, saying:

"She has a nice body."

See more comments in the X post below:

Whether Gigi Lamayne has undergone cosmetic surgery remains unconfirmed, and the rapper has yet to respond to the rumours. For now, the viral birthday photo continues to divide social media.

Gigi Lamayne shares positivity after luxury trip backlash

Recently Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne responded with grace after facing criticism over reports that she and her boyfriend, Reason (Sizwe Alakine), spent R200,000 on a romantic Blue Train getaway to celebrate their anniversary. Instead of engaging with the negativity, the rapper shared a heartfelt message encouraging people to celebrate others' happiness, pray for loved ones and embrace positivity.

Her post sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans praised her uplifting outlook and urged her to ignore critics, others felt she should not have addressed the backlash at all.

Source: Briefly News