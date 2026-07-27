

Aqueelah Adendorf, girlfriend of late Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams, publicly addressed false rumours circulating about her role in his death

The mother of Adams's five-year-old daughter said she had received death threats and described the accusations against her as deeply unfair

Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie defended Adendorf at Adams's funeral, revealing he personally called her to offer support

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Aqueelah Adendorf, the girlfriend of the late Bafana Bafana player Jayden Adams, has spoken out publicly for the first time since his death, pushing back against rumours that she bore responsibility for what happened.

Late Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams with his partner Aqueelah Adendorf. Image:@aqueelah_x

Source: Instagram

In the days following Adams' passing, Adendorf took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the young footballer. Her post, widely shared across platforms, reflected the depth of their bond and drew an outpouring of sympathy from football fans and the broader public.

Adendorf posted a statement to her Instagram Story on Sunday, 26 July 2026, the day after Adams's funeral in Stellenbosch.

In it, she did not address specific allegations but made clear that the narrative being spread about her was causing serious harm.

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Aqueelah Adendorf responds to claims

"The amount of false stories and assumptions being spread about me is heartbreaking. It's unfair to make me the villain based on rumours. I don't owe strangers an explanation. But I do ask for one thing: please stop spreading lies and stop using Jayden's name to create a story," she wrote.

She added:

"He deserves to be remembered with dignity and respect."

The 25-year-old Adams reportedly took his own life earlier this month. Adendorf is the mother of his five-year-old daughter. Adams also had a toddler son with another woman.

A report circulated in the days following his death alleged that Adendorf and Adams had a heated argument shortly before he died, after the two had visited a nightclub. The report claimed the dispute involved money and his friends.

See the post below on Instagram Stories.

Jayden Adams’ Girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf Breaks Silence On False Death Rumours

Source: Instagram

Gayton McKenzie defends Adams’ partner

Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie addressed the situation directly during his address at Adams's funeral on Saturday, 25 July. He confirmed that Adendorf had been receiving death threats as a result of the public scrutiny directed at her.

Mamelodi Sundowns to support Jayden Adams' family

Briefly News previously reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed at the funeral of Jayden Adams on Saturday 25 July 2026 that Mamelodi Sundowns is in discussions about how to support the family the late midfielder has left behind.

Source: Briefly News