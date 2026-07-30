Orlando Pirates midfielder Oswin Appollis spoke publicly about his grief following the death of close friend Jayden Adams

Appollis revealed how Adams' passing affected him during pre-season preparations for the new campaign

The Pirates star described the emotional toll of trying to remain focused while mourning a personal loss

Orlando Pirates midfielder Oswin Appollis has spoken candidly about the emotional impact of losing his close friend and former teammate Jayden Adams, describing the experience as one that deeply affected his mental state heading into the new season. Appollis opened up about the grief in an interview published on 29 July 2026, revealing that Adams' death left him struggling to maintain focus during what should have been a period of professional preparation and renewal.

Appollis reflects on the loss of Adams

According to the Daily Sun, the Pirates star described the pain in stark terms, saying that losing Jayden "broke" him. The two shared a close bond, and for Appollis, the transition back to football amid personal grief proved to be an emotionally demanding challenge.

''Obviously it was difficult when I got the news. But as I said, I have to continue doing my job. I have a family to feed so I have to continue doing my job.''

While the details of Adams' passing were not disclosed in the interview, Appollis made clear that the loss had a profound effect on his ability to compartmentalise and concentrate on his club duties. His willingness to speak publicly about grief represents a rare moment of vulnerability from a professional footballer in South African football.

Staying focused amid grief

Despite the emotional weight, Appollis indicated that he has continued to work through his pain as Orlando Pirates prepare for the upcoming season. The club, one of South Africa's most storied football institutions, is building towards a competitive campaign, and Appollis remains part of their plans in midfield. His public admission about mental and emotional struggle adds an important dimension to conversations around player wellbeing in professional South African football, where such candid disclosures remain uncommon.

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Source: Briefly News