South African couple went viral on TikTok after sharing footage of their traditional Pedi wedding celebration

The couple had already tied the knot at Home Affairs before following it up with a full bogadi ceremony

Viewers flooded the comments with reactions about the bride's family and the lobola traditions on display

A South African couple's Pedi wedding went viral after their sweet Home Affairs wedding. Image: @lunluncat

Source: TikTok

A South African couple captured the hearts of thousands on TikTok after posting footage of their traditional Pedi wedding on 28 July 2026. The video, shared by TikTok user @lunluncat, showed the couple celebrating a traditional wedding following an earlier civil union at Home Affairs. The clip quickly gained traction, racking up hundreds of comments from viewers charmed by the occasion and the cultural customs on display.

Traditional weddings are a celebration centred on bogadi, the Sepedi tradition of lobola, in which the groom's family negotiates with the bride's family as a gesture of appreciation and commitment. Their union became official when the pair presented themselves as husband and wife to the family. Watch the traditional wedding video that got Mzansi talking:

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Mzansi Reacts to the Pedi Wedding

Viewers filled the comments section with humour and warmth:

@Refilwe_M wrote:

"1st makoti wago tlo kreya peace ✌️ka bogadi ba mapedi 😂 , mmatswale akase mo hloye cos o thoma kae? language barrier 😂😂😂 ka dlala 😩"

@Amogelang Morankwane said:

"Borokgu ba broer lebona"

@Percymthunzi asked:

"Ba habo Makoti ba kae?"

@Ngamla T wrote:

"Gabotse leba tseya kae makgowa awe ago hlaka lenna keyale nyaka"

@Mminatau83921822 said:

"Re plakeng kganthe le ba topa kae"

@kgosi the Officer asked:

"Where is the family of makoti 🥰"

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Source: Briefly News