Atlantic Aerodrome is set to open in September 2026 as a premium aviation and lifestyle destination in the Western Cape

The facility sits just 40 minutes from Cape Town and includes a 2,100m² clubhouse with restaurants, bars, and a children's play park

The aerodrome will be open to the public, offering views of aircraft movements against a Swartland mountain backdrop

Located just 40 minutes from Cape Town, Atlantic Aerodrome responds to the growing demand for quality, low-congestion aviation facilities. Image: Atlantic Aerodrome

Source: AFP

Cape Town is about to welcome a brand-new kind of destination. Atlantic Aerodrome, a purpose-built general aviation and turboprop hub in the Swartland, is set to open in September 2026. Positioned just 40 minutes from the city, it aims to become the Western Cape's go-to lifestyle spot for pilots, aircraft owners and their families.

The facility was designed to meet growing demand for quality, low-congestion aviation infrastructure in the region. Beyond aircraft storage and flight support, Atlantic Aerodrome is built around an entire lifestyle offering, one that caters to the whole family rather than just those in the cockpit.

A clubhouse built for more than aviation

The centrepiece of the aerodrome is its 2,100m² two-level clubhouse. Spread across two floors, it features panoramic views of the runway and surrounding mountains, restaurants, bars, VIP lounges, pilot facilities, event spaces and a children's play park. The design makes it clear that this is a place where aviation becomes a shared family experience, not just a solo pursuit.

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Four membership tiers are available: Social, Aviator, VIP and Corporate. Each is aimed at drawing together a community of like-minded aviation enthusiasts who can enjoy weekend fly-ins, family days and social gatherings at the venue.

The on-site Flight Training Organisation offers PPL, CPL and instrument ratings in a supportive, scenic environment, perfect for those starting their aviation journey. Image: atlanticaerodrome

Source: AFP

Importantly, the aerodrome is not exclusively for members. The clubhouse, restaurant and viewing deck will all be open to the general public. Visitors can enjoy breakfast or lunch while watching aircraft take off and land against the backdrop of the Swartland landscape, making it an accessible outing for anyone curious about aviation.

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Source: Briefly News