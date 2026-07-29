Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Atlantic Aerodrome Opens in Swartland as Cape Town's New Aviation Lifestyle Hub
People

Atlantic Aerodrome Opens in Swartland as Cape Town's New Aviation Lifestyle Hub

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • Atlantic Aerodrome is set to open in September 2026 as a premium aviation and lifestyle destination in the Western Cape
  • The facility sits just 40 minutes from Cape Town and includes a 2,100m² clubhouse with restaurants, bars, and a children's play park
  • The aerodrome will be open to the public, offering views of aircraft movements against a Swartland mountain backdrop

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Western Cape welcomes a game-changing new destination for aviation enthusiasts: Atlantic Aerodrome
Located just 40 minutes from Cape Town, Atlantic Aerodrome responds to the growing demand for quality, low-congestion aviation facilities. Image: Atlantic Aerodrome
Source: AFP

Cape Town is about to welcome a brand-new kind of destination. Atlantic Aerodrome, a purpose-built general aviation and turboprop hub in the Swartland, is set to open in September 2026. Positioned just 40 minutes from the city, it aims to become the Western Cape's go-to lifestyle spot for pilots, aircraft owners and their families.

The facility was designed to meet growing demand for quality, low-congestion aviation infrastructure in the region. Beyond aircraft storage and flight support, Atlantic Aerodrome is built around an entire lifestyle offering, one that caters to the whole family rather than just those in the cockpit.

Read also

Take a look inside Patrick Lambie and Kate Symons' luxurious KwaZulu-Natal mansion

A clubhouse built for more than aviation

The centrepiece of the aerodrome is its 2,100m² two-level clubhouse. Spread across two floors, it features panoramic views of the runway and surrounding mountains, restaurants, bars, VIP lounges, pilot facilities, event spaces and a children's play park. The design makes it clear that this is a place where aviation becomes a shared family experience, not just a solo pursuit.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Four membership tiers are available: Social, Aviator, VIP and Corporate. Each is aimed at drawing together a community of like-minded aviation enthusiasts who can enjoy weekend fly-ins, family days and social gatherings at the venue.

The clubhouse, restaurant and viewing deck will also be open to members of the public, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy breakfast or lunch while watching aircraft movements against the backdrop of the Swartland
The on-site Flight Training Organisation offers PPL, CPL and instrument ratings in a supportive, scenic environment, perfect for those starting their aviation journey. Image: atlanticaerodrome
Source: AFP

Importantly, the aerodrome is not exclusively for members. The clubhouse, restaurant and viewing deck will all be open to the general public. Visitors can enjoy breakfast or lunch while watching aircraft take off and land against the backdrop of the Swartland landscape, making it an accessible outing for anyone curious about aviation.

3 Other Briefly News stories about aviation

Read also

Caster Semenya opens up about family life and her hybrid SUV

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Western Cape
Hot:
Identity card Jake Andrich Steve Dulcich Yakov Smirnoff Noxolo Grootboom