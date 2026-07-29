A video of a school matric dance red carpet arrival went viral, showing learners in formal gowns and suits walking past cheering crowds

The footage, tagged 'MD'26', captured an outdoor celebration filled with photographers and an electric atmosphere

Viewers were divided in the comments, with some praising the looks and others weighing in on the school's style choices

The picture on the left showed the two young girls walking on the red carpet. Image: @t.h.e.m.b.i.s.i.l.e

Source: TikTok

A video of a matric dance red carpet arrival is making the rounds online, and South Africans have plenty to say about it. The clip captures an outdoor formal event where learners in elaborate gowns and sharp suits walk past an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers and photographers. The celebratory mood is unmistakable, with cheering and excitement filling the footage from start to finish.

A night the class of 2026 will not forget

The parade-style arrival gave the event a high-fashion, red-carpet feel, with each attendee soaking up their moment in the spotlight. The scale and production of the event suggested a well-organised school celebration, drawing admiration from many who watched the video. Viewers could not help but weigh in on everything, from the fashion choices to the overall vibe of the night.

Mzansi reacts to the MD'26 footage

The comments section became a lively debate of its own:

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Pretty_muchangel said:

"First two baddies. 😭😭😭 Ate that walk up."

Chelsea added:

"Baddies for days. 😍😍😍"

𝓡æ said:

"Super private schools always disappoint with MD dresses. 😭😭"

Hermosa_florr asked:

"What's with white people? 😔"

3 Other Briefly News stories about matric dance

Babes Wodumo honoured a promise she made two years ago by attending Angel Sithole's matric dance as her official partner.

A matric learner went viral after posting a transition video with her date that went from school uniforms to a jaw-dropping beaded white gown and black suit.

A TikToker named Justin posted a video comparing South African matric dance to American prom style.

Source: Briefly News