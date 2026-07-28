A South African woman who works at China City Wholesale Market went public about her pay and working conditions during an MK Party protest

She said workers earned R600 a week with no tea breaks, no lunch and were rushed when they needed to use the toilet

The video sparked a heated debate online about labour rights, foreign-owned businesses and what counts as fair pay in South Africa

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The woman in the frame presented a strong argument on unfair labour practices: Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda

Source: Facebook

A woman who works at China City Wholesale Market went on camera during an MK Party protest to speak out about the conditions she and her colleagues endure every day on the job.

Standing on a street pavement near a blue metal fence, she addressed the gathering crowd directly, her voice rising as more onlookers stopped to film and listen. Behind her, the atmosphere quickly shifted into something closer to a rally. Starting 1 March 2026, the Department of Employment and Labour has officially raised the National Minimum Wage to R30.23 per ordinary hour worked.

Woman protests over unfair labour practices

Her message was pointed. Workers at the Chinese-owned wholesale business earn R600 a week, she said, with no tea break, no lunch break and no days off. Monday to Sunday, every week. She also said workers were rushed and pressured even when they needed to use the toilet.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"No tea time, no lunch. No toilet! When you go to the toilet, they say quit, quit."

The video, shared on Facebook by Mzingenkosi Sibanda, attracted hundreds of comments and quickly split opinion. Some viewers sided with the woman, saying basic labour rights should never be negotiable regardless of the pay. Others argued that R600 a week, which amounts to roughly R2,400 a month, was still better than the R350 social relief grant.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi divided over China City conditions

The comments section showed just how deeply the issue resonated, with people landing on very different sides of the debate.

BK Thabo Tyres wrote:

"I didn't want to comment, but I understand this one; she's not complaining about the salary, at least give them tea time and a day off."

Zameka Qaqamba replied:

"You crazy wena, what is R600 if you work every day? That's why u don't need you guys in this."

Colman Annema wrote:

"You see the problem: people don't want to work for R600 per week, which makes R2400 per month, and they prefer R350 per month from the government, very stubborn"

Given said:

"At least citizens came up with something different, but haters will still insult her for telling the truth"

Khumalo Angel added:

"Open your own business, my skat; life will be nice and problem solved"

Hastings Mlamba Gondwe noted:

"And late LUCKY DUBE said 'Education is the key.'"

Minister Elias Monini asked:

"But 600 a week is better than 370 a month, Ufunani Kante wena, sister?" (What do you want then, sister?)

3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries

South African salary earners saw a slight nominal pay increase in June 2026, but inflation kept eating into their real income.

A 23-year-old South African shared his new salary jump from R15,000 to R27,000 gross on Reddit last week.

A South African teacher's new Suzuki Fronx purchase reignited a fierce online debate about what educators actually earn.

Source: Briefly News