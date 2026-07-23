“How Much Do They Earn?” Teacher's R300K New Car Purchase Sparks Salary Debate in Mzansi
- A South African teacher's new Suzuki Fronx purchase reignited a fierce online debate about what educators actually earn
- A shared government payslip showing a gross salary of R41,790 and a net pay of R32,698 shocked many who assumed teachers were underpaid
- Corporate workers and interns weighed in, with some admitting they earn far less than permanent teachers despite holding postgraduate degrees
A new car post celebrated on South African social media quickly turned into a fiery national conversation about teacher salaries, corporate pay and whether South Africans truly understand what civil servants earn.
Teacher Morutiši K shared photos of a brand-new Suzuki Fronx, a compact SUV priced from over R300,000, parked in a residential driveway. The post drew warm congratulations, but the mood shifted when another user, @thiitumz, reshared the images and alleged that engineering and finance interns earn less than R10,000 a month, while teacher interns reportedly take home a net salary of R32,000 before even landing permanent posts.
The payslip that silenced sceptics
The claim drew immediate pushback. Legal commentator @Malatjie wrote that teachers do not earn that much, adding that even experienced ones fall short of those figures. Then user @BhutiThole replied directly, posting a screenshot of a government salary slip showing a gross monthly income of R41,790.82 and a net payout of R32,698.34, pegged to an annual notch of R366,051.00. The payslip disclosure stopped many in their tracks.
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Mzansi defends teachers' salaries
The debate drew hundreds of responses from teachers, graduates and professionals across the country.
ZiggyNyambi said:
"Both my mom and Dad earn over R32k as teachers working for the government. And yes, no intern teacher earns R32k."
Mankunkunku asked:
"Why are you so obsessed with teachers' salaries as if you will give them?"
Boyizenz shared:
"Haha you don't know neh, there are teachers who earn way more than what we earn in corporate... once saw a payslip of a teacher with 15 years of working experience with a net pay of 36K."
RELEH_LEGODI said:
"That's the gross of a teacher who has been around for years."
RealPatriot102 reacted:
"Joh, we must appreciate what we are earning. If people are happy with the figures I am seeing here, then I should also be grateful. Thank you, Lord, and forgive my greediness."
ZZenazi added:
"Bethuna! You people like undermining teachers. There are teachers who even earn more than 32k."
Vaughnree_ said:
"Teachers earn a decent salary, man, it's not the old days anymore. R30k minimum for permanent post."
MalingaLerato commented:
"Respectfully Sir, you are misinformed. Most start at a much higher salary than I did on an internship with my postgrad degree years ago."
3 Other Briefly News stories about salaries
- A payslip shared by career content creator liferesetwithboni showed what a qualified artisan electrician earns in South Africa.
- A hydro power driller from Stilfontein shared his payslip online, leaving many South Africans shocked by the amount he earned in one month.
- A TikToker breaks down a Biokineticist’s payslip showing her net pay and qualifications.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za