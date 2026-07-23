A South African teacher's new Suzuki Fronx purchase reignited a fierce online debate about what educators actually earn

A shared government payslip showing a gross salary of R41,790 and a net pay of R32,698 shocked many who assumed teachers were underpaid

Corporate workers and interns weighed in, with some admitting they earn far less than permanent teachers despite holding postgraduate degrees

The picture on the left featured a photo of a dark blue Suzuki car next to a South African payslip showing salary, deductions, and notch amounts. Image: @_K_Matlou

Source: Twitter

A new car post celebrated on South African social media quickly turned into a fiery national conversation about teacher salaries, corporate pay and whether South Africans truly understand what civil servants earn.

Teacher Morutiši K shared photos of a brand-new Suzuki Fronx, a compact SUV priced from over R300,000, parked in a residential driveway. The post drew warm congratulations, but the mood shifted when another user, @thiitumz, reshared the images and alleged that engineering and finance interns earn less than R10,000 a month, while teacher interns reportedly take home a net salary of R32,000 before even landing permanent posts.

The payslip that silenced sceptics

The claim drew immediate pushback. Legal commentator @Malatjie wrote that teachers do not earn that much, adding that even experienced ones fall short of those figures. Then user @BhutiThole replied directly, posting a screenshot of a government salary slip showing a gross monthly income of R41,790.82 and a net payout of R32,698.34, pegged to an annual notch of R366,051.00. The payslip disclosure stopped many in their tracks.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi defends teachers' salaries

The debate drew hundreds of responses from teachers, graduates and professionals across the country.

ZiggyNyambi said:

"Both my mom and Dad earn over R32k as teachers working for the government. And yes, no intern teacher earns R32k."

Mankunkunku asked:

"Why are you so obsessed with teachers' salaries as if you will give them?"

Boyizenz shared:

"Haha you don't know neh, there are teachers who earn way more than what we earn in corporate... once saw a payslip of a teacher with 15 years of working experience with a net pay of 36K."

RELEH_LEGODI said:

"That's the gross of a teacher who has been around for years."

RealPatriot102 reacted:

"Joh, we must appreciate what we are earning. If people are happy with the figures I am seeing here, then I should also be grateful. Thank you, Lord, and forgive my greediness."

ZZenazi added:

"Bethuna! You people like undermining teachers. There are teachers who even earn more than 32k."

Vaughnree_ said:

"Teachers earn a decent salary, man, it's not the old days anymore. R30k minimum for permanent post."

MalingaLerato commented:

"Respectfully Sir, you are misinformed. Most start at a much higher salary than I did on an internship with my postgrad degree years ago."

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Source: Briefly News