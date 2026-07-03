A TikToker breaks down a Biokineticist’s payslip showing her net pay and qualifications

Entry-level earnings are shown to start lower but can grow with experience and different work setups over time

Mzansi reacts with mixed views, from jokes to concerns about the profession as they analyse the job and what happens in it

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Boni showed the payslip of a biokineticist. Image: @liferesetwithboni

Source: TikTok

A woman has started a career conversation on TikTok after sharing a Biokineticist payslip that showed the basic salary, deductions, and take-home pay.

In a TikTok video posted by @liferersetwithboni on 2 July 2026, she revealed a Biokineticist payslip showing a basic salary of R31,745, deductions of R4,277, and a take-home pay of R27,290. She explained the professional is a recent graduate with a four-year degree and completed internship, and this is their first job. The role is locum-based, with pay depending on days worked and income fluctuating by season.

"Biokineticists, come to the front. Here is your payslip."

Biokineticists help people with mobility and fitness in different spaces including medical. Image: @Dimitar Dilkoff

Source: Getty Images

Biokineticist career and salary that should be expected

Biokinetics is basically about using exercise as a form of medicine to help people recover from injuries, manage chronic illnesses, or improve overall fitness and mobility. According to Esti Smit blog, Biokineticists design personalised exercise programmes for patients, including people recovering from surgery, athletes, or anyone needing physical rehabilitation. They work in places like private practices, rehab centres, corporate wellness programmes, and sports teams.

In terms of pay in South Africa, newly qualified biokineticists usually earn around R150,000 to R250,000 per year, depending on where they work and their employer. As they gain experience, the salary can increase quite a bit, especially for those who specialise in sports performance or open their own private practices.

Overall, it’s a career focused on helping people move better and recover physically, with earnings that grow significantly with experience and business success.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to salary claims

People online questioned the industry, debated benefits and safety, and a few just joked around about 'bio' courses in general. This is what Mzansi had to say on her page:

Ohhitsmee said:

"Where are they working? Automotive?"

🥀 wrote:

"Medical aid, pension, group life?"

Luxolo Bukaza commented:

"It’s not safe, Boni, it’s not safe."

Innocent303 exclaimed:

"1st ❤️❤️❤️"

And Katz_Caterpillar said:

"Not too bad for a “Bio” course 😂. All courses starting with “Bio” are crab!"

More Briefly News stories on salaries

A South African woman’s viral post showing a payslip of a highly qualified professional with 15 years’ experience and multiple MBAs revealed a surprisingly high salary, leaving many Mzansi users stunned and debating corporate pay levels.

An assistant store manager's salary in South Africa stunned Mzansi, with most earning modest monthly pay that can increase slightly with seniority and performance bonuses, but generally remaining low

A Zimbabwean woman showed a R4,000 grocery haul sparked reactions online as people compared how far that amount goes amid rising food prices and debated differences in cost of living and shopping value.

Source: Briefly News