Popular content creator Boni Xaba reviewed a payslip submitted anonymously by a woman with 15 years of admin experience and multiple qualifications

The woman's net pay came to R10,779.75 despite holding a B.Admin, Honours, MBA and several professional licences

South Africans flooded the comments with advice, urging her to explore the public sector, remote work and financial institutions

Earnings of a woman with an MBA and 15 years of experience failed to impress a local salary reviewer. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: TikTok

A South African creator left her followers talking after reviewing a payslip that showed a highly qualified woman earning just over R10,000 a month. Boni Xaba, who posts career and lifestyle commentary under the TikTok handle @liferesetwithboni, shared the video on 2 July 2026. She reacts to an anonymous salary slip submission, with the payslip visible throughout. The slip, dated 30 April 2026, shows gross earnings of R11,475 and a net pay of R10,779.75.

Boni's blunt verdict

What made it so striking was the CV attached to the submission. The anonymous woman described more than 15 years of administrative experience and listed qualifications including a B.Admin degree, a B.Admin Honours, an MBA, a TEFL certificate, assessor, facilitator and moderator certifications, as well as RE1, RE5 and Class of Business licences. Boni told viewers she was not judging the employer alone. She said someone with that level of education and experience should have moved far beyond that salary bracket years ago, and asked her audience what the woman should do next.

Watch Boni Xaba's full payslip reaction on TikTok video:

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Mzansi weighs in on her next move

The clip resonated strongly with South Africans who know the frustration of holding impressive credentials while earning wages that do not reflect them.

User @anonza said:

"It seems like a retail company, yoh😳. Anyway, hope she gets better."

User @b0ng1we wrote:

"Yho! ngeke ☹️."

User @phindi_masanabo advised:

"Haibo! 😩 Let her apply for remote work for US and UK companies."

User @Odirile Kube suggested:

"She must go to the public sector; she will earn more than R25K."

User @Aus_MongiMoeket265 added:

"This one must apply for financial institutions, especially investments; she can take home R100K plus each month."

3 Briefly News salary-related articles

A local woman shared that out of the R65K gross salary, she was left with R7K every month, which made her decision to leave the company easy.

A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total income, joining a viral TikTok salary trend where locals flex their earnings.

A 28-year-old mother of one joined a viral online challenge, revealing she was single and earning R4800, and Mzansi advised her to remain single and focus on getting a better-paying job.

Source: Briefly News