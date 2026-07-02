A South African woman was filmed sitting on a city sidewalk in America, visibly distressed and apparently stranded with her documents and belongings

Concerned South Africans contacted Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela, who confirmed the matter had been escalated

The video moved many online who rallied behind her, insisting no South African should be left behind

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A man stopped to offer assistance to a South African woman stranded in the streets in America. Image: @KMutisi

Source: Twitter

A South African woman found herself stranded on the streets of America, sitting on a concrete pavement wrapped in a blanket with her documents beside her. The video, posted on 1 July 2026 by Xuser @KMutisi, showed the woman recounting what appeared to be a deeply distressing situation. She said she was starting to give up, noting that all she wanted was to come back home to Mzansi.

Clayson Monyela steps in after public outcry

The woman noted that some of her documents had been confiscated and that she had lived in a shelter before being on the streets, and also said she was planning to harm herself. The post soon reached Clayson Monyela, the Head of Public Diplomacy, after he was tagged in the comments, and he responded positively, saying they were trying to reach the woman.

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Watch the X video that prompted calls for help below:

Mzansi rallies behind the stranded woman

South Africans in the replies made clear they were keen to see the woman return home.

User @Shirlez wrote:

"They thought they ate with this post, not knowing we don't play with our own no matter the circumstances."

User @just_mash_mash added:

"Thank you, Mr Monyela, we can't leave our own in this situation if she is really a South African."

User @Masopsouth

"Bring our sister home, please 🙏."

User @african_na50261 commented:

"We appreciate a caring government."

User @JamesMthombeni7 wrote:

"Thanks, Mr Monyela; you don't give those who want to badmouth South Africa any chance 👏"

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans in the US

An Afrikaner man living in America brought the full braai atmosphere to South Dakota, dancing on a table to a beloved Afrikaans song, entertaining many viewers.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

A South African farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

Source: Briefly News