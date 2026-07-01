Former Freshly Ground lead singer Zolani Mahola made a scathing video addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa

This is amid the anti-immigration protests which rocked South Africa on 30 June 2026, calling for undocumented immigrants to be deported

Mahola, who has since rebranded after leaving the band, divided many people with her remarks, and Mzansi did not hold back

Former Freshly Ground singer Zolani Mahola made scathing remarks regarding South Africa's immigration marches. Image: zolanimahola

Source: Instagram

Former Freshly Ground singer Zolani Mahola sent scathing remarks to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the immigration debate, which has been a source of controversy in the nation.

Her message sparked a wave of criticism her way, as many people have seemingly grown less sympathetic towards undocumented immigrants.

Mahola stated that there was a shooting in her area, which claimed the life of a young girl, and they received no help from the police. The singer, who is now known as The One Who Sings, defended a Zambian woman and her family from xenophobic remarks.

"Can we hold our leaders to account instead of brutalising our fellow brothers and sisters? This movement #marchtomarch has done one good thing, and that is to take the scales away from our eyes. It is those with the least economic access that suffer when institutions are weak and CORRUPT. Our history of colonialism and the more recent history of Apartheid is only made worse by a lack of will and corruption from the top down … a lack of will to put human dignity first. What should we really be asking for?" she captioned her video.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA debates Zolani's message

Mzansi remains divided over Zolani's scathing message, with many people sympathising with the people her message supports, while others are still adamant about putting South African citizens' priorities first.

ntombifuthistande asked:

"What about SA kids who are closed out of schools because of foreign kids? Where should they go, according to you, Zolani? Is the SA government playing God with afirca continent. Shouldn't you ask the Zambian government a question about that?"

amayita_moz shared:

"Such horrible times to be alive right now, they are making us believe our neighbours are the enemies, yet when catastrophe hits, it is those neighbours who come to help us. The plan for division has worked so well for all of them up there; it is up to us, power to the people."

reeza_2101256 stated:

"Have you guys noticed how strict they are in Mozambique with their immigration laws. When driving a South African car in Mozambique, they'll make you feel that you don't belong there, you won't drive past officers and not get stopped, every time they stop you theyll definitely request your passports. Are we wrong for wanting the same thing in South Africa? Are we wrong for saying they should go back home and come back legally with proper documents?"

Former Freshly Ground singer Zolani Mahola defends foreigners. Image: zolanimahola

Source: Instagram

Jacinta shares screenshots of Zim women

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted several screenshots of comments from two women identified as Zimbabweans hours before the anti-illegal immigration marches on 30 June.

The posts sparked mixed reactions online, with others agreeing with some of the foreign women's remarks.

Source: Briefly News