Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared screenshots of comments from two women identified as Zimbabweans hours before the anti-illegal immigration marches

The posts sparked mixed reactions on social media, with others agreeing with some of the foreign women's remarks

A leaked WhatsApp chat between Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma with Zimbabwean journalist previously went viral

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Zimbabwean women targeted Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma hours before national shutdown. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

March and March Movement founding leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has shared a screenshot of two Zimbabwean women attacking her on social media. The attacks came hours before the commencement of anti-illegal immigration marches across several provinces in South Africa.

Hours before the anti-illegal immigration marches on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the former VUMA FM radio personality took to her official X (Twitter) account to share a screenshot of alleged foreign women attacking her in the comments beneath a post on Facebook. The post was captioned:

“Early morning provocation from the poor and innocent migrants.”

One woman, Nestar L KM, dismissed calls for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa and said they had no intention of returning to their home countries.

“Remember, on behalf of all foreigners were not going anywhere; we will prosper together here in South Africa,” her comment read.

Rather than engaging in a lengthy exchange, Ngobese-Zuma responded with a brief reply:

“OK”.

A second woman, identified as Yeukai Moyo, criticised Ngobese-Zuma personally. In her comment, she questioned whether the marches would achieve their intended goals, made remarks about Ngobese-Zuma's marriage, and also mocked her education and intelligence.

“Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma and you think you can chase away millions of foreigners by going into the streets? My dear, better spend time with your husband and protect your marriage. If you leave that man and go to the streets, i.e if you have one, you will find him gone with a foreigner lol. I wonder which degree you studied that failed to knock sense into your brain,” the comment read.

See the screenshots below:

SA reacts after Zimbabweans attack Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

The post drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some netizens defended Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma while others questioned whether the anti-illegal immigration marches would bring the necessary change.

Here are some of the comments:

@PhumiNkuna said:

“This here is the arrogance we have to live with 😤”

@halfbrown79 argued:

“That immigrant is not wrong saying toyi toying won't get rid of MILLIONS of them. Unless yours is to march and march indefinitely for years. What you are doing is not new, Mrs Zuma.”

@Thartch_ commented:

“This is exactly why it is difficult to coexist with them because of their mentality, attitude and rudeness. Even if we had bottomless resources.”

@sydneymakhani1 remarked:

“I am not a fan of this March thing, but this disrespect is too much.”

@biccapital shared:

“Resistance is to be expected; it shows fear and realisation of the truth (abahambe) is real, not a farce. There will be pushback, final kicks of a dying horse. They know deep down in their souls they are leaving.”

SA reacted after Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared messages pf Zimbabwean women targeting her. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's leaked chat goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Zimbabwean journalist Limukani Mathe was leaked online.

The screenshot sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users defending Ngobese-Zuma's decision.

Source: Briefly News