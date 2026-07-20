Five children aged 1 to 9 died after a devastating shack fire tore through the Sonderwater Informal Settlement in Ikageng

The tragedy is the second fatal shack fire in Ikageng in less than two weeks, after twin baby boys died in a separate blaze

SAPS opened an inquest docket and urged residents to take extra precautions as winter fire risks remain high

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Five children have died in a shack fire. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Five young children lost their lives in a shack fire that ripped through the Sonderwater Informal Settlement in Ikageng. The victims, three girls and two boys, were aged between one and nine years old.

SAPS Ikageng has opened an inquest docket and is working with relevant role players to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Investigations are ongoing.

Second fatal fire in Ikageng in under two weeks

What makes this tragedy even harder to bear is that it is not the first of its kind in the area this month. Less than two weeks earlier, on Monday 6 July, a fire broke out in the Hashtag Informal Settlement, also in Ikageng. When emergency responders combed through the debris, they discovered the charred remains of four-month-old twin boys.

Two fires. Seven children. All gone within the space of a fortnight in the same community.

See post from SAPS here:

Police issue winter fire safety warning

In the wake of both incidents, police have renewed their call for residents in informal settlements to be extra cautious during the winter months, when the risk of fire is significantly higher. Candles, paraffin heaters and open flames used for warmth are among the leading causes of shack fires across South Africa during the cold season.

SAPS issued fire safety tips as part of its broader winter safety campaign, urging families to ensure that heat sources are never left unattended, especially around young children.

The circumstances surrounding the Sonderwater fire remain under investigation.

3 articles on shack fires

Briefly News reported that a family in the North West province lost their four-month-old twin boys in a devastating shack fire that broke out just before midnight on Monday, 06 July 2026. Mzansi mourns for the children.

reported that a family in the North West province lost their four-month-old twin boys in a devastating shack fire that broke out just before midnight on Monday, 06 July 2026. Mzansi mourns for the children. A devastating shack fire has claimed the lives of five members of one family at the Steve Biko informal settlement in Etwatwa.

Two minors were tragically killed in a shack fire earlier today (10 September 2024). A two-year-old boy and his 10-week-old baby sister were alone in a shack when a blaze broke out.

Source: Briefly News