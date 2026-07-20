Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

5 Children Killed in Sonderwater Shack Fire in Ikageng, Second Tragedy in 2 Weeks
South Africa

5 Children Killed in Sonderwater Shack Fire in Ikageng, Second Tragedy in 2 Weeks

by  Mbalenhle Butale
2 min read
  • Five children aged 1 to 9 died after a devastating shack fire tore through the Sonderwater Informal Settlement in Ikageng
  • The tragedy is the second fatal shack fire in Ikageng in less than two weeks, after twin baby boys died in a separate blaze
  • SAPS opened an inquest docket and urged residents to take extra precautions as winter fire risks remain high

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

shack fire
Five children have died in a shack fire. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Five young children lost their lives in a shack fire that ripped through the Sonderwater Informal Settlement in Ikageng. The victims, three girls and two boys, were aged between one and nine years old.

SAPS Ikageng has opened an inquest docket and is working with relevant role players to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Investigations are ongoing.

Second fatal fire in Ikageng in under two weeks

What makes this tragedy even harder to bear is that it is not the first of its kind in the area this month. Less than two weeks earlier, on Monday 6 July, a fire broke out in the Hashtag Informal Settlement, also in Ikageng. When emergency responders combed through the debris, they discovered the charred remains of four-month-old twin boys.

Read also

69 arrested, 23 spaza shops looted after Jeffreys Bay anti-immigrant protest turns violent

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

Two fires. Seven children. All gone within the space of a fortnight in the same community.

See post from SAPS here:

Police issue winter fire safety warning

In the wake of both incidents, police have renewed their call for residents in informal settlements to be extra cautious during the winter months, when the risk of fire is significantly higher. Candles, paraffin heaters and open flames used for warmth are among the leading causes of shack fires across South Africa during the cold season.

SAPS issued fire safety tips as part of its broader winter safety campaign, urging families to ensure that heat sources are never left unattended, especially around young children.

The circumstances surrounding the Sonderwater fire remain under investigation.

3 articles on shack fires

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za

Tags:
South African Police Service - SAPSGauteng
Hot:
Identity card Joy Philbin Sue Aikens Mantwa Matlala Jade Castrinos