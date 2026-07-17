Public Protector Provincial Representative Vusumuzi Dlamini flagged widespread irregularities in the spaza shop support fund

Investigators uncovered 121 cases of suspected corruption and business fronting across all nine provinces through application verification

Dlamini called on the Department of Small Business Development to urgently engage SAPS and the B-BBEE Commission over the findings

Spaza shop owners have been committing fraud and corruption. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Public Protector's office has uncovered widespread corruption and business fronting within the government's spaza shop support programme, with 121 verifiable cases identified across all nine provinces.

Vusumuzi Dlamini, the Public Protector Provincial Representative, disclosed the findings during a live interview on SABC News on 17 July 2026. He spoke after the Public Protector revealed that Gauteng is operating with fewer food safety inspectors. He said the investigation examined both financial and non-financial support channelled through the Department of Small Business Development and the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency.

Fraud and ghost shops found across all 9 provinces

Dlamini said field inspections revealed a stark disconnect between the individuals listed on funding applications and those actually operating the businesses. In some instances, investigators found that the spaza shops named in applications did not exist at all, despite public funds having been requested on their behalf.

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"The probe uncovered significant issues related to business fronting, fraud, and corruption," Dlamini said.

He added that the irregularities emerged through the systematic verification of applications submitted by owners seeking support.

Urgent consultations with SAPS and B-BBEE Commission required

Dlamini confirmed that formal recommendations have been compiled in response to the findings. He stated that the Department of Small Business Development must promptly enter into consultations with the South African Police Service and the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission to pursue suspected criminal conduct and enforce regulatory compliance.

He said the coordinated institutional response is intended to protect public funds and ensure that legitimate small business owners receive the full benefit of government support programmes designed to grow township and rural enterprises.

View the interview on X here:

Locals help foreign shop owner pack up spaza shop

In a related article, Briefly News reported on South Africans assisting a foreign shop owner in packing up his spaza shop in Johannesburg, an act captured in a viral Instagram video by The Feed JHB. This incident unfolds against the backdrop of nationwide protests against illegal immigration, igniting a heated debate about the future of foreign-owned businesses in the country.

Source: Briefly News