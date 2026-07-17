Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka released a Section 7(9) notice after a systemic investigation into food safety compliance across Gauteng municipalities

The probe was triggered by the deaths and illnesses of schoolchildren who consumed food from informal traders, revealing critical staffing shortfalls

Ekurhuleni recorded the lowest spaza shop compliance rate at just 5%, while nearly three unlicensed shops operate for every licensed one in the province

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Gauteng has too few inspectors for spaza shops. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Gauteng municipalities collectively employ fewer than 30.3% of the environmental health practitioners required to adequately monitor food safety at informal trading outlets, Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has revealed. Gcaleka disclosed the release of a Section 7(9) notice, which followed a systemic investigation into food safety compliance across the province. The probe was initiated after some schoolchildren died and others became ill after purchasing and consuming food from informal traders.

Gauteng falls short of WHO health standards

The investigation found that no municipality in Gauteng meets the benchmarks set by the World Health Organisation and national environmental health guidelines, which prescribe one practitioner for every 10,000 residents. Johannesburg performs best among the major metros at 50% of the required capacity, while Tshwane and Ekurhuleni operate at just 21% and 23% respectively. These staffing deficits directly compromise the frequency and quality of food safety inspections, the Public Protector indicated.

Spaza shop compliance rates remain critically low

Beyond the staffing crisis, the investigation uncovered widespread regulatory non-compliance among spaza shops throughout the province. Ekurhuleni recorded the lowest compliance rate at 5%, followed by Johannesburg at 14% and Tshwane at 30%. The report also found that for every licensed spaza shop operating in Gauteng, close to three unlicensed outlets are running alongside it. A lack of coordination between business licensing authorities and tax compliance verification processes was identified as a contributing factor.

Of the 12,737 spaza shops operating across Gauteng's metros, 56% are run by foreign nationals. Gcaleka noted that no existing legislation prohibits refugees or asylum seekers from operating such businesses. Affected municipalities and government departments have been allowed to respond to the notice before a final report is produced. Gcaleka stressed that the Section 7(9) notice does not represent the final findings of the investigation.

Public Protector slams City of Cape Town

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Public Protector's findings that Cape Town has neglected service delivery in townships, prompting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to submit a report within 60 days. This situation reflects serious concerns over broken infrastructure and basic human rights, as residents face health and safety risks due to inadequate services.

Source: Briefly News